Dave Gallagher Releases New Single 'I Can't Make You Love Me'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a ten-year recording hiatus, acclaimed recording artist Dave Gallagher has released his first single in a decade, I Can't Make You Love Me, from his upcoming album, Tuesday. The single is a remake of the Bonnie Raitt classic.

Produced by singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Danny Kravitz, the track features Nick Sula on piano, with an orchestration by Kravitz who also provided strings. With a haunting vocal performance by Dave, he delivers his usual styling that the Hollywood Reporter described as a "powerful vocal delivery that makes for quite a moving experience." The single is available at Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Pandora and all other streaming outlets.

With over 160,000 recordings sold, a quarter of a million streams, and numerous live TV and radio performances, acclaimed recording artist Dave Gallagher returns, celebrating the release of his first full length CD in a decade - Love Songs... The Best of Me. Featuring what the Sun Times describes as his "far-reaching, emotion-packed vocals," the album will include covers of Elton John's Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word, Barry Manilow's All The Time, Fallen from Pretty Woman, Carole King's Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow and Richard Marx's The Best of Me. You will hear firsthand why New York's Sound Advice said, "heartfelt and sincere, the legato voice of Dave Gallagher is joy to behold and striking, he leaves one wanting more" and "his directness and humanity are in ample supply, making listening to an emotional experience."

Dave's first Chicago performance in eight years, and already at near sell out, will take place on Sunday, September 29 at 3:30pm at Wicker Park's Davenport's, 1383 N Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago. Tickets are $28 with a two-drink minimum and are available at DavenportsPianoBar.com. Dave will be performing selections from his new album, as well as fan favorites, chart hits and songs that played an important part in his 25 years in the music industry. A career that led him to working, encounters and sharing stages with Johnny Mathis, Debby Boone, The Fifth Dimension, Jane Olivor and Jim Brickman.

Dave's longtime producer/arranger, singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Danny Kravitz who is also a noted screenwriter (Liam Neesom's #1 box office hit The Marksman) and author, will be the opening act at the concert. Dave will be joined with music director/pianist and Chicago favorite Mark Burnell, Kravitz on guitar, Jun Rodriguez on sax, Adam Bernard on drums, and Elizabeth Anderson on cello. This marks Dave's first full length concert since losing his voice in 2016 that caused him to cease live performing for several years. Now, better than ever, and still possessing what the Sun Times called "his far-reaching, emotion packed vocals," this will be a must-see and hear event.

With three full length albums and three EP's, Dave's recordings have resulted in 160,000 in sales, over a quarter of a million streams, international radio play including the BBC, and hits on iTunes Top 200 Albums Chart, Amazon's Top 50 Chart, and four singles on Adult Contemporary Christian and Inspirational charts.

With his upcoming CD Love Songs... The Best of Me and his live concert, you will experience why Nashville radio host Josie Brandon (The Josie Brandon Show) said "I got Goosebumps. When you hear his voice, you stop what you're doing and listen."

Comments