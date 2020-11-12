Darlene Love Will Stream Live Concert Dec. 5

Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Darlene Love Streaming Concert: Love For The Holidays on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Grammy Award Winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Darlene Love, has long been recognized as "one of the greatest singers of all-time" by Rolling Stone Magazine. It's no wonder The New York Times raves: "Darlene Love's thunderbolt voice is as embedded in the history of rock and roll as Eric Clapton's guitar or Bob Dylan's lyrics." Through the years, Darlene has continued to captivate audiences worldwide with her warm, gracious stage presence and sensational performances. Her voice launched dozens of hits including "He's a Rebel," "(Today I Met) The Boy I'm Gonna Marry," "Marshmallow World" and her signature song, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

This holiday season, the music icon will bring these classics and more for a one-night-only virtual holiday performance. It's a-rockin' Christmas celebration you won't want to miss!

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted nearly 10 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.

