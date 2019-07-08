Danya Dixon Promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Music Week

Canadian Music Week (CMW) is thrilled to announce Danya Dixon has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Danya Dixon has been with CMW for 11 years, most recently serving as Vice President of Programming.

Passionate about the business of creativity, Danya Dixon is a key executive at Canadian Music Week and has been a global ambassador for Canadian artists and the industry for more than a decade. She leads a team with decades of experience creating national-profile events, award shows, international summits and networking efforts between the arts, media and technology spheres.

One of the most recognizable figures in music promotion, in 2016 Dixon turned her skills to the creation of the hugely successful O'Cannabiz Conference & Expo in Toronto and shepherded the project as it expanded into Vancouver and Niagara Falls. Her efforts in evolving cannabis industry connect the worlds of politics, law, commerce and culture.

The 38th Annual Canadian Music Week will return to Toronto May 19 - 23, 2020.

Now in its 38th year, Canadian Music Week is Canada's leading annual entertainment event dedicated to the expression and growth of the country's music, media and entertainment industries. Combining multifaceted information-intensive conferences; a trade exposition; awards shows and the nation's largest new music festival which spans seven nights of performances, with hundreds of showcasing bands at more than 40 live music venues in downtown Toronto. All conference functions take place at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, 123 Queen Street West in Toronto.





