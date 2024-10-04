Daniel Tonik Drops 'Wander Part 2' EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the success of Wander Part 1, Daniel Tonik returns with Wander Part 2, delivering two captivating tracks that continue his journey of progressive exploration. Out October 4 on Unknown Records, the EP features "From Paraga With Love", a chill fusion of progressive and deep house inspired by the sunset vibes of Mykonos, where it was written.

The second track, "Purnima", is a haunting yet uplifting collaboration with Melbourne-based producer, vocalist, and DJ Jordz, offering a statement of depth and melodic energy.

With its hypnotic rhythms and evocative soundscapes, Wander Part 2 further solidifies Daniel Tonik's unique voice in the world of electronic music. Available on all streaming platforms.

