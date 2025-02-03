Dan Wilson Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Song Written For Visual Media

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Dan Wilson took home the GRAMMY Award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for co-writing “It Never Went Away” from Jon Batiste’s American Symphony. The song also earned Wilson his first Academy Award nomination last year for Best Original Song. Listen to the song below.

The win marks Wilson’s 4th GRAMMY win and 7th nomination overall, and follows his win last year for Best Country Song for Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse,” which also won the CMA Award for Song of the Year at the 58th Annual CMA Awards. Wilson has previously won GRAMMYs for Song of the Year for The Chicks “Not Ready To Make Nice” and Album of the Year as producer on Adele’s 21.

Later this month, Wilson will announce his first release of solo music since 2022. Last year, Wilson reunited his band Semisonic to release Little Bit of Sun, their first full length album in more than 20 years that included appearances from Jason Isbell and My Morning Jacket’s Jim James and co-writes with Grammy-winning songwriters Lori McKenna and Amy Allen, who last night took home the GRAMMY For Songwriter Of The Year.

About Dan Wilson:

Dan Wilson is a Minneapolis-born, Los Angeles-based musician, singer, songwriter, producer, and visual artist. He is a 7x GRAMMY nominee and 4x GRAMMY winner for Song of the Year for The Chicks “Not Ready To Make Nice,” Album of the Year as producer on Adele’s 21, Best Country Song for Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse” and Best Song Written for Visual media for “It Never Went Away” from Jon Batiste’s American Symphony. In 2024, he received his first Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song (Jon Batiste - “It Never Went Away”) and won his first CMA Award for Song of the Year (Chris Stapleton - “White Horse”).

Wilson is known as a “songwriters songwriter” and has written with an eclectic range of collaborators including indie rockers Mitski, Phantogram and Claud, living legends Carole King and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, country artists Dierks Bentley and Chris Stapleton, and best new artist nominee Benson Boone. He's worked with Taylor Swift on re-producing his co-writes on Red (Taylor’s Version), and has collaborated with Leon Bridges, Tom Morello, Joy Oladokun, Celine Dion and many more. In 2023, Wilson reunited his band Semisonic to release Little Bit of Sun, their first full length album in more than 20 years that included appearances from Jason Isbell and My Morning Jacket’s Jim James and co-writes with GRAMMY-winning songwriters Lori McKenna and Amy Allen.

Photo Credit: Yazz Alali

