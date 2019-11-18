Da Great Ape Shares New Video For 'GTFOTT' Featuring Yung Booke

On the heels of his debut project Last Dope Boy Left, emerging Atlanta rapper Da Great Ape shares new video for "GTFOTT" (Get The F***k Out The Trap) featuring Yung Booke. The Masart-directed video features Da Great Ape in the ATL doing what he does best; connecting with the community while breaking down the code of the street. Da Great Ape's momentum is ramping up with anthems like "Out Trap Me," as well as "Ape Mode" featuring T.I., which has amassed over 7.1 million streams, and "Dreams of a DopeBoy," which has been streamed over 1.3 million times. Keep your eyes on Da Great Ape.

Southern soul rap star Da Great Ape was set on a path to success that juggled academics with music and football as a youngster until the lure of the streets drew him away. In his insular neighborhood, Community 1010 of East Point, GA, the trap life with all of its hustle and drama was far more appealing than the grind, even of a progressive education environment. As the second of seven kids, the rapper felt responsible for helping his mother out, and fast cash proved to be a means to that end. Still, Da Great Ape never gave up his love of music and realized it was time to look for a new way to live his life. In less than six months, the rapper, who says he's a beast at competition, recorded and made videos for three street hits: "Out Trap Me," "Well Spoken" and "Dreams of a Dopeboy." Part-autobiographical, part 1010-neighborhood specific, Da Great Ape's soulful music tells the story of the streets, pain and passion for his craft.

Watch the new video here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories