D.O.D Releases Debut Album EVERYTHING, BRIEFLY

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D.O.D has released his debut album 'Everything, Briefly', an eleven-track project written and produced throughout 2026 and built around the uplifting house sound that has become his signature. Exploring connection, nostalgia and euphoria, the album brings together the singles 'Closure', 'Careful' and 'Promise You' alongside collaborations with Armand Van Helden, Nonô, Hayley May, Malarkey, Sam Harper, Izzy Bizu and niina.

Arriving on the back of three UK Top 20 singles, BRIT and ARIA nominations and over 1.5 billion streams, 'Everything, Briefly' marks a defining moment in D.O.D's career. 'Promise You' follows on release day as the album's focus track, already on Capital's daytime playlist ahead of release and carrying the biggest radio campaign of the project so far.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 14 Hrs 44 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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