D.O.D Releases Debut Album EVERYTHING, BRIEFLY
The album features the focus track Promise You alongside collaborations with notable artists including Armand Van Helden and Izzy Bizu.
D.O.D has released his debut album 'Everything, Briefly', an eleven-track project written and produced throughout 2026 and built around the uplifting house sound that has become his signature. Exploring connection, nostalgia and euphoria, the album brings together the singles 'Closure', 'Careful' and 'Promise You' alongside collaborations with Armand Van Helden, Nonô, Hayley May, Malarkey, Sam Harper, Izzy Bizu and niina.
Arriving on the back of three UK Top 20 singles, BRIT and ARIA nominations and over 1.5 billion streams, 'Everything, Briefly' marks a defining moment in D.O.D's career. 'Promise You' follows on release day as the album's focus track, already on Capital's daytime playlist ahead of release and carrying the biggest radio campaign of the project so far.
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