Lilly Palmer and Caroline Roxy Release UNITE THE UNIVERSE
The techno collaboration combines Palmer's driving rhythms and basslines with Roxy's vocal and production work.
'Unite The Universe,' the new collaboration between Lilly Palmer and Caroline Roxy, is out now on Astralwerks / Island Berlin / UMG Germany.
Listen to 'Unite The Universe' here.
Since emerging from Zurich's underground scene, Lilly Palmer has become one of the most in-demand artists in international techno. Driving rhythms, melancholic soundscapes and electrifying basslines define her unmistakable sound, taking her to leading clubs and festivals across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia.
Lilly's impact extends far beyond the dancefloor. Her content has generated more than 56 million views and over one million interactions, with individual Reels reaching up to 127 million organic views. She also attracts more than 1.2 million monthly listeners across streaming platforms.
Caroline Roxy grew up in Borås, Sweden, and began playing piano and singing at an early age. After several years behind the decks, she moved into music production, combining electronic sounds with her own vocals. Her debut single was selected as the official anthem of Summerburst Festival in 2018, where she also performed on the mainstage. She has since appeared at clubs and festivals across Europe, often performing her own tracks live during her sets.
In 2026, Caroline has collaborated with artists including Armin van Buuren, Maddix, Hannah Laing, Marlon Hoffstadt and BEAUZ. Her music has received support from Tiësto, Eli Brown, KI/KI, Hardwell, Oliver Heldens and many more.
'Caroline Roxy's vocals hit me instantly — there's a force to them that felt made for this track. I can't wait for 'Unite The Universe' to finally be out in the world!' says Lilly Palmer. On 'Unite The Universe,' Lilly Palmer's powerful techno energy meets Caroline Roxy's experience as a producer, songwriter, vocalist and performer. Together, they have created a project that celebrates freedom, presence and the unifying power of electronic music.
Photo Credit: Dhana Sabira
Photo Credit: Dhana Sabira
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