D.O.D, Adriatique, Ae:ther Release New Music on Armada

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D.O.D has released his debut album 'Everything, Briefly,' an eleven-track project written and produced across 2025 and 2026. Built around the uplifting house sound he has become known for, the album collects the singles 'Closure,' 'Careful,' 'Feel For You,' 'R U Mine' and 'I'll Be There' alongside collaborations with Hayley May, Izzy Bizu, Armand Van Helden, Malarkey and Aya Anne. 'Promise You' follows on release day as the album focus track.

The record arrives after a run of career highs for D.O.D: more than 1.5 billion streams, three UK Top 20 singles, BRIT and ARIA nominations and a place in DJ Mag's Top 100. 'Closure' alone has passed a billion views across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube Shorts. This summer D.O.D played Red Rocks, Electric Forest, Pacha Ibiza, Creamfields and made his Tomorrowland Mainstage debut, where the album was announced.

Various Artists - X Files: 001

X Recordings, the new label from Swiss duo Adriatique, has released its first EP. 'X Files: 001' collects four tracks that have become staples of Adriatique's X shows and rank among the label's most requested IDs, from Orsay, Ae:ther, Vomee and Xoro. Leading the release is Xoro's 'Syncopated,' played by Adriatique at Coachella, Ultra Miami, Awakenings, [UNVRS] Ibiza and their X event on the Thames in London.

The EP spans Paris and London-based Orsay, who has released on Ninja Tune and Kitsuné, Rome-born Ae:ther with links to Crosstown Rebels and Afterlife, and Amsterdam's Vomee, who has played X in Barcelona, Buenos Aires and Rio. Together the four tracks map out the direction of Adriatique's new imprint.

Ae:ther - X Is For Lovers

Berlin-based producer Ae:ther returns with 'X Is For Lovers,' out the same day as 'X Files: 001,' the debut EP from Adriatique's X Recordings label, which features his music. His link with Adriatique goes back to their joint remix of Yellowitz and Nuage's 'Orbit' in 2022, and the Rome-born producer carries close ties to Crosstown Rebels, Afterlife and Siamese. His 2026 run has drawn support across the melodic scene: Lane 8 played his Rinzen collaboration 'Pangea' in his Summer 2026 Mixtape, Paul van Dyk picked up 'Roar' with Vicius for VONYC Sessions, and Eelke Kleijn and Nora En Pure played 'Faraway' with Momery at Woodstock69. He also remixed Jan Blomqvist's 'Muted Mind' in January.

Beobê - Aligned

Berlin live act Beobê present 'Aligned,' their new album on Jan Blomqvist's Disconnected label. The duo of singer and composer Marvin Jam and producer Max Joni build their sound on deep synths, resonant basslines and live vocals, a direction they debuted with a Robot Heart set at Burning Man in 2023.

The album follows four singles released between June and September — 'Remains The Same,' 'Hold On,' 'Behind It' and 'Another Life' with Chukku — and arrives after their support run on Blomqvist's MUTE tour and their 2025 collaboration 'Disappear Again.' The result is a full-length that brings their live-driven approach into album form.

Eelke Kleijn x Dulus & Tiffy Vera feat. Joyia - Her Name

Eelke Kleijn delivers his own version of 'Her Name,' the record Tiffy Vera and Dulus first released as 'What's Her Name' on RTA Sounds, rebuilt here with a new vocal from Toronto singer-songwriter Joyia. Kleijn had already championed the original on his DAYS like NIGHTS Radio show, and this take lands on his own DAYS like NIGHTS label.

Pairing his melodic, atmospheric production with Tiffy Vera's Latin grooves and the deep house warmth of Dulus, the release finds a soulful new centre in Joyia's vocal, whose music has drawn support from Black Coffee and Blond:ish.

Giuseppe Ottaviani x Hypaton - Soundboy

Italian producers Giuseppe Ottaviani and Hypaton join forces on 'Soundboy,' a big room record built for festival main stages. The pairing is a family affair: Hypaton started producing in 2015 inspired by his cousin Ottaviani, before breaking through with his David Guetta rework of La Bouche's 'Be My Lover.'

Ottaviani, known for his OTTAGON live shows, has been road testing the track all year at A State of Trance in Rotterdam, Dreamstate SoCal, Dance Valley and ASOT at Legia Stadium in Poland. Armin van Buuren has picked it up too, playing it on A State of Trance episodes 1295 and 1296 and live in Gothenburg.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 14 Hrs 52 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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