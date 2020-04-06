DLMT & LoKii Unleash Dim Mak Debut 'Freak'

Toronto native DLMT makes his Dim Mak debut alongside LöKii via the high-energy bass house single "Freak." The single builds off DLMT's hard-hitting, euphoric brand of house and LöKii's deep, melodic bass-driven style. The result is a fun collaboration with just the right amount of tension and clamor.

Listen below!



Boasting support from Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Tchami, & Olilver Heldens, and holding a back catalog with releases on Armada and Tchami's Confession, DLMT is gearing up for a fruitful career. "Freak" is DLMT's first single of the year, following a prolific 2019 for the rising producer. He made waves around the world last Spring when his Mahalo collaboration "So Cold" reached #1 on both Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart and Mediabase's US Dance Radio Chart. The release was supported with a remix EP that included fresh takes from the likes of Paul Woolford and Cazztek, among others.



Collaborating with DLMT on "Freak" is fellow Canadian and former Project 46 member LöKii. His non-stop release of singles since taking his new alias, along with close friendship and guidance from Kaskade, cemented his position as one of the newcomers to keep an eye on. Kaskade released several of LöKii's tracks throughout his Redux releases, and most recently invited LöKii to support a series of Redux live dates across North America last fall. Their 2018 collaboration "Almost Back," brought worldwide attention to LöKii, attaining praise from Billboard who called the song, "The kind of bouncy, beautiful, feel-good love song you'll want to remember.





