DEMI LOVATO Launches Pride Campaign with Propeller

Launching today, global superstar Demi Lovato and Propeller are teaming up for the second time on a new action and sweepstakes campaign around Pride, benefiting organizations important to Demi including Human Rights Campaign (HRC), The Trevor Project, and The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness. In supporting the The Equality Act, joining in on Human Rights Campaign's "Count Me In" movement to advocate for trans and non-binary equality, and more, fans can earn to win one-of-a-kind prizes including outfits Demi has worn on tour and on television appearances with the more actions taken, the more entries per person. The first round of auction and sweepstakes items have been announced, and look for additional items to be unveiled throughout the summer. Learn more about the Demi Lovato x Propeller Pride campaign and available prizes here: https://www.propeller.la/demi.

"Pride is about celebrating and giving back to our community, and this year I want all of us to take action!" notes Demi. "With this Propeller campaign, we've made it easy for people to take meaningful action by engaging with critical legislation, advocating for trans and non-binary voices, and ultimately lifting up our community with support. I've curated some incredible prizes, but the true win for everyone will be watching the positive effects of our collective action flourish and make our community a happier, safer, and more equal place."

One of the campaign's sweepstakes and auction prizes will include a Demi-curated wellness-themed trip to Joshua Tree, CA featuring a stay at the Invisible House where they recently spent the night. This trip includes a professional photoshoot, a special gift bag with some of Demi's favorite products, and a sound bath meditation at The Integratron--the famed dome structure built on an intersection of powerful geomagnetic forces in Landers, CA. Entries are open now and close on August 31, 2021. Additional sweepstakes items opening today and available for entries through Tuesday, July 27th include jackets from Demi's 2018 Tell Me You Love Me Tour including their "self love" white jacket; Demi's black bodysuit designed by Bryan Hearns; and their outfit from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards performance with Christina Aquilera. Auction items available starting today through June 30th include Demi's 2018 Tell Me You Love Me Tour Jacket & Heels; their Ashton Michael Dress from the tour; their Stage-Worn Black Hoodie Dress Designed by MICHAEL NGO; and the Da Shoné By DaSh Full Body Outfit from the Tell Me You Love Me Tour.

Prior to this Pride campaign, Demi and Propeller, the digital marketing platform working at the crossroads of culture and social good by collaborating with musicians and other influencers to leverage their platforms and incentivize fans to take action, teamed up in 2020 for a campaign that garnered over 270,000 actions on issues ranging from racial justice to immigration reform. Demi's 2020 campaign is the most successful Propeller action campaign to-date.

Learn more about Demi Lovato's Propeller x PRIDE campaign, including how to get involved, here: https://www.propeller.la/demi.