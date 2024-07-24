DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and Original Score Album Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hollywood Records has released the digital albums for Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring 18 songs, and the Deadpool & Wolverine Original Score album with music composed by Rob Simonsen ("Good Grief," "The Whale," and "The Adam Project"). The score is also available in ATMOS.

About Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown on July 26. Tickets are available here.

Shawn Levy directs “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, George Dewey, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

About Rob Simonsen

Composer Rob Simonsen’s first break into film composing was the independent feature “Westender” in 2003 which caught the attention of composer Mychael Danna. In 2004 he teamed up with Danna and provided additional music and arrangements on “Surf's Up,” “Fracture,” “Moneyball,” and the Oscar®-winning “Life of Pi.” Since then, Rob Simonsen has continued relationships with leading directors.

His relationship with Shawn Levy prior to “Deadpool & Wolverine” includes “The Way Way Back,” “Stranger Things Season 4,” and “The Adam Project” starring Ryan Reynolds. Other director collaborations include Darren Aronofsky (“The Whale”), Jason Reitman (“Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Tully”), Julia Hart (“Stargirl,” “Fast Color”), Greg Berlanti (“Love, Simon”), Gavin O’Connor (“The Way Back”), Bennett Miller (“Foxcatcher”), Marc Webb (“500 Days of Summer,” “Gifted”), and Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (“Nerve”).

Comments