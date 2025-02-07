DDG Releases New Single 'The Method' 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-platinum hip hop artist DDG keeps his 2025 hot streak going with the release of his new single, “The Method.” The track was originally previewed while he was writing and recording it on a livestream with PlaqueBoyMax, DDG’s “Pink Dreads” co-conspirator. It arrives at the behest of DDG’s ravenous fanbase, which has been clamoring for its official release for several weeks.

Since bringing fans in on his process during the livestream with Twitch star PlaqueBoyMax, fans have made their anticipation well-known. Immediately, clips of the recording went viral across socials and garnered over 1 million views on TikTok alone. Anticipation had only skyrocketed since. “Bro you’re making me mad. Drop this s!” commented one passionate fan.

Now that the official version of the song has been released, DDG seeks to continue the momentum generated by the breakout performance of his recent single “Pink Dreads.” The early and immediate success of the song prompted Rolling Stone to note that the Michigan-bred artist is part of the “next generation obliterating all of the norms old heads once held dear.” The song has since garnered over 20 million streams and recently debuted on the TikTok Billboard Top 50.

DDG is coming off one of his strongest years yet, including a new RIAA Gold plaque for “I’m Geekin,” the birth of his first child, and the release of the HANDLING BUSINESS EP, which followed a buzzworthy string of summertime releases. The arrival of “Pink Dreads” ensured that the rapper would hit the ground running in 2025, and “The Method” is proof that the fire under DDG is still white-hot.

About DDG

Rather than stick to the script, compromise, or follow, DDG has confidently and charismatically blazed his own trail through hip-hop and business. Hailing from Pontiac, MI, he has quietly asserted himself as a multiplatinum music artist, and trendsetting entrepreneur. Since 2016, he has vaulted to the upper echelon of the culture, adorning top publications, picking up plaques, and eclipsing 1 billion streams.

After a series of independent singles, he initially graduated from buzzing force to rap star on his 2019 debut, Valedictorian, which boasted the gold-certified banger “ARGUMENTS.” However, he reached the stratosphere in 2020 with the multi-platinum, inescapable “Moonwalking In Calabasas (Remix)” [feat. BLUEFACE]. Along the way, he collaborated with everyone from YoungBoy NBA and Queen Naija to Coi Leray, G-Eazy, and G Herbo. Following his 2021 project Die 4 Respect with OG Parker, which featured gold-certified hit “Hood Melody,” fans overwhelmingly voted him on to XXL’s prestigious “Freshman Class” cover, and he landed on the covers of KAZI Magazine, PREME, and UPROXX. In 2022, DDG blasted off to another level altogether with his album It’s Not Me It’s You, which saw him collaborate with the likes of Gunna, Quavo, Kevin Gates, Polo G, and NLE Choppa.

He received unanimous acclaim for the album, garnering buzz from Billboard, Complex, GQ, BET, ESSENCE, Vibe, Harper’s Bazaar, Esquire, among others, and closed out the year by being named to Forbes’ annual “30 Under 30” list for 2023. DDG’s 2024 was one to remember, from the expansion of his plaque collection—2023’s “I’m Geekin” was certified gold—to a hot streak of summer and fall releases that captivated his audience and stoked the coals of his momentum. He’s poised to enter a whole new stratosphere in 2025.

Photo Credit: Brian Deoleo

Comments