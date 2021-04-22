DAYGLOW Shares Video For 'Woah Man'

Due to popular demand, Dayglow is adding m

The release of "Woah Man" follows the lead single "Close To You," (which has been streamed almost 20 millions times) and "Something," a David Byrne-inspired track about the sometimes overwhelming experience of contemporary life as it's lived both digitally and IRL.

Earlier this month Dayglow was announced to play in the upcoming season for the iconic Austin City Limits TV program. It will be his second TV performance of the year after he made his Late Night Debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to play his smash hit "Can I Call You Tonight."

Harmony House will be released May 21st and can be pre-ordered here.

More dates to his recently announced US tour. With his Los Angeles show at The Fonda completely sold out, more shows have been added to make sure fans don't miss out.

Dayglow, also known as 21-year-old Sloan Struble, has shared the video for his latest single "Woah Man" off his forthcoming new album Harmony House (set for release on May 21st on Struble's own Very Nice Records in partnership with AWAL). Watch HERE + below.

Sloan says of the video, "I wanted the Woah Man video to have a sentimental/nostalgic feeling to it. Three things that make me feel those emotions are Charlie Brown, School House Rock, and the Beatles movie, "Yellow Submarine" - so with the wizardry of Johnny Chew, we made the Woah Man music video combine all three of them!"

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana