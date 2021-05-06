DAYGLOW Releases New Single 'Balcony'

Dayglow, also known as 21-year-old Sloan Struble, has shared the latest single "Balcony" off his forthcoming new album Harmony House (set for release on May 21st on Struble's own Very Nice Records in partnership with AWAL). Listen below.

Sloan says of the track, "I wrote Balcony quite a while ago, but it's been through tons of phases & revisions before landing on this final version. I wanted to make a song that felt like The Cure, Broncho, and the Mario Kart Soundtrack huddled up. Not sure why- it just feels nice :-) Hope you enjoy it and play it at a house party or something cause that's definitely what it's for/about"

The release of "Balcony" follows lead single "Close To You," (which has been streamed almost 20 millions times). Dayglow has released another episode of his hugely successful How I Made series giving fans a behind the scenes view of how "Close To You" came together. Expect the same treatment for "Something," a David Byrne-inspired track about the sometimes overwhelming experience of contemporary life as it's lived both digitally and IRL,"Woah Man," and more over the coming months.

Dayglow's North American tour continues to sell quickly, posting sell outs in Los Angeles for 9/16 date, Austin, Santa Ana, and Boston. Dayglow will also perform as part of the upcoming season for the iconic Austin City Limits TV program. It will be his second TV performance of the year after he made his Late Night Debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to play his smash hit "Can I Call You Tonight."

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana