DAYA Shares 'Montana' Video

Twenty-two year old musician, songwriter, LGBTQIA+ rights advocate and GRAMMY award-winner Daya recently announced her new EP entitled The Difference, sharing new single "Montana" alongside an interview with Billboard.

Today, DAYA shares an incredible Clyde Munroe-directed video for the track. "The 'Montana' video is one of my favorite videos I've ever done," says Daya. "It's raw and intimate and exactly how I envisioned the world to look and feel like when I wrote the song. So excited for people to experience it firsthand and live in it with me now that it's out." Watch it now below.

Daya will perform live on May 13th @ 5 pm ET via Rolling Stone on Twitch. Tune in HERE next week to hear songs off of The Difference.

Daya - a.k.a. the moniker of Grace Tandon, in a nod to her Indian heritage as Daya is the Hindi translation of her first name - will release The Difference EP on May 14th via AWAL/Sandlot & Kasher Records just in time for June Pride Month. "I want to do whatever I can to normalize queer relationships and queer stories, and help lesser-known queer artists get more visibility in the mainstream," says Daya, who has performed at countless Pride events, and works with GLAAD and the Trevor Project. "When I came out I was lucky enough to have really supportive family and friends around me, and now I want to help move the needle for anyone who maybe doesn't have it as easy as I did."

When Daya emerged at the age of 16 with her double-platinum debut single "Hide Away," the Pennsylvania-bred multi-instrumentalist has achieved such triumphs as winning a Grammy Award," earning gold certification for her debut album Sit Still, Look Pretty, opening for the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen and MARINA, and selling out dates on her own headlining national tour. After taking time out to recharge and rediscover herself as an artist, Daya now returns with the latest and boldest chapter in an already-phenomenal career that lets listeners in on her inner life more fully than ever before.

In recent years, Daya has turned heads with singles like "Insomnia" (a 2019 release that's amassed more than 200 million streams on Spotify) and landed placements in film and television with her songs "Forward Motion" (featured in Amazon Studios' Late Night) and "Keeping It in the Dark" (a cut from 13 Reasons Why's season 3 soundtrack). Daya also lent her soulful vocals to songs from Gryffin, Illenium, RL Grime, NOTD, and Shallou, in addition to winning the Best Dance Recording prize at the 2017 Grammys for her performance on the worldwide chart-topping smash "Don't Let Me Down."

With over 2 billion streams across her catalogue, and the rising success of "Bad Girl," Daya proves she is an unstoppable artist to watch. Stay tuned for more from her soon.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Clyde Munroe