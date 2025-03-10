Cyndi Lauper Unveils Final Leg of Farewell Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cyndi Lauper has announced the final leg of her extensive year-long Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, with 25 North American tour dates for this summer. The cross-continent tour of outdoor amphitheaters and performing arts centers will begin July 15 and includes two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 29 and 30, as well as Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY on July 19.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning tomorrow, March 11 at 10AM local time. General on sale begins Friday, March 14 at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com and cyndilauper.com. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, pre-show VIP lounge, specially designed VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com. It has also been announced today that American pop musician and songwriter Jake Wesley Rogers will join as the tour opener. Rogers was discovered by Justin Tranter and has previously opened for Panic! At the Disco and Kesha in addition to playing major festivals and his own headline tour.

Lauper’s international Farewell Tour - her first major headlining run in a decade - kicked off in North America last October, and included her first time ever headlining (and selling out) Madison Square Garden. Lauper’s performances have earned tremendous raves from the New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Variety, Vulture, USA Today, New York Post and many more, and surprise guests including Chaka Khan, Sam Smith, and Hayley Williams made special guest appearances along the way. The tour just visited the U.K. and Europe, and will head to Australia and Japan in April.

Lauper has also been raising money for the Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Fund at the Tides Foundation since the Farewell Tour launched last fall. So far approximately $150,000 has been raised through direct donations fans have made at her shows and through efforts like online campaigns in partnership with FanDiem.

Lauper - the GRAMMY, EMMY and TONY-winning artist celebrated for her history-making albums, music videos, advocacy and ever-evolving style - developed a unique show to connect her hits with the visual art she loves. Original collaborations featuring the work of Yayoi Kusama, Daniel Wurtzel, fashion designer Christian Siriano, and Geoffrey Mac play a key role in the concert presentation. The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour is produced by Live Nation and designed in partnership with Brian Burke Creative.

It’s been a tremendous past 12 months for Lauper, including the recent news that she has been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2025. In addition to her tour and the release of Let The Canary Sing, a feature-length documentary film directed by Alison Elwood streaming on Paramount Plus, she has been celebrated with appearances on Graham Norton, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the TODAY Show, Watch What Happens Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Empire State Building was lit in canary yellow in her honor, and she has been profiled by CBS Sunday Morning, Vulture, the New York Times and Variety among many others. She was also honored with a hand imprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood (with an introduction by her friends Cher and Bebe Rexha), and introduced Sabrina Carpenter’s performance at the MTV VMA Awards last fall.

GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN FAREWELL 2025 SUMMER TOUR DATES:

Tue Jul 15 | Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

Thu Jul 17 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center

Sat Jul 19 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Jul 20 | Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann

Tue Jul 22 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Thu Jul 24 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Jul 25 | Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun Jul 27 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

Tue Jul 29 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Wed Jul 30 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 01 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Aug 03 | Milwaukee, WI | American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Tue Aug 05 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 07 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 09 | Bonner Springs, KS | Azura Amphitheater^

Tue Aug 12 | Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre^

Thu Aug 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 17 | Ridgefield, WA | Cascades Amphitheater

Tue Aug 19 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 21 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Sat Aug 23 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 24 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 26 | Concord, CA | Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Fri Aug 29 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl^

Sat Aug 30 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl^

^Non-Live Nation Date

Photo Credit: Patrick Beaudry

Comments