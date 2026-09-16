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Cut The Cord. Shares "BENT!" Single from Debut EP BLUSH.

The track serves as the emotional breaking point of the upcoming debut EP.

By:
Cut The Cord. Shares

Florida-based pop-punk band CUT THE CORD. has shared its new single 'BENT!' The track channels spiraling self-perception, emotional exhaustion, and identity collapse through relentless repetition. Serving as the emotional breaking point of the band's upcoming debut EP blush., out October 23, 'BENT!' gives those heavier emotions a place to finally spill over.

Dylan describes the EP's closing track as 'the angry one.' He continues, ''BENT!' was the result of feeling more and more bogged down by life after settling the feelings of the relationship of '10th Avenue North.' There's an overall vibe of feeling like a burden for this anger and sadness I carried, and 'BENT!' was the explosion of those feelings. The track ends with a clip of one of my best friends and I laughing over a dumb joke.' Dylan reflects, 'It's kind of a full circle moment that even though I just shouted for a few minutes about the negative in my life, the EP ends on a small positive.'

This single follows the aching nostalgia of '10th Avenue North.' Together, the two tracks trace the difficult process of finding yourself after believing you've lost who you are. The band's debut EP, blush., out October 23, opens with '(ctc.),' a spoken-word collaboration with Samaniego's actual therapist, establishing mental health as the foundation of the project. From there, the record unfolds like the emotional aftermath of a relationship.

Recorded at Boardwalk Studios in South Florida with Jacob Bates (Dirty Rivals) and Bryan Kuznitz (Fame on Fire), blush. balances the urgency of the pop-punk and alternative records that shaped Dylan growing up with a perspective earned through experience rather than nostalgia. The influence of bands that first inspired him is undeniable but CUT THE CORD. isn't interested in reliving another era. This EP is an effort in renewal and carrying emotional honesty into the present.

Ahead of the EP release, CUT THE CORD. will be making their live debut at Swampgrass Willy's in Palm Beach Gardens on September 26, followed by an appearance at the Boca Raton miniFEST and their Nashville debut at The End.

Tracklist

1. (ctc.)

2. blush.

3. 10th Avenue North

4. BENT!

cut the cord. Upcoming Shows

09/26 – Palm Beach Gardens, FL @ Swampgrass Willy's

10/03 – Nashville, TN @ The End

10/14 – Boca Raton, FL @ Boca Raton miniFEST

Photo Credit: Roberto M. Badillo | @spinstyle | Download Hi-Res


Photo Credit: Roberto M. Badillo | @spinstyle | Download Hi-Res
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