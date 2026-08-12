Cut The Cord. Releases Debut Single 10th Avenue North, Sets EP BLUSH

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Florida-based pop-punk band CUT THE CORD. has released its debut single, 10TH AVENUE NORTH, marking the first preview of the group's upcoming debut EP, BLUSH., set for release on October 23. The track introduces the band's sound while exploring themes of codependency, identity, anger, addiction, nostalgia, self-worth, and the process of rebuilding oneself after giving too much away.

''10th Avenue North' is an expression of feelings of nostalgia and missing someone in a kind of bitter way,' says singer Dylan Samaniego, 'I wrote the song about how even when a place changes aesthetically, the feelings someone can leave you with at that place seemingly always stick around. Being reminded of someone you wish you could forget every time you're innocently out on a drive.'

From there, the record unfolds like the emotional aftermath of a relationship. The aching nostalgia of '10th Avenue North' is the first preview of four beautiful tracks that trace the difficult process of finding yourself after believing you've lost who you were.

blush. balances the urgency of the pop-punk and alternative records that shaped Dylan growing up with a perspective earned through experience rather than nostalgia. The influence of bands that first inspired him is undeniable but cut the cord. isn't interested in reliving another era. This EP is an effort in renewal and carrying emotional honesty into the present.

Tracklist

1. (ctc.)

2. blush.

3. 10th Avenue North

4. BENT!

Built around explosive guitars, massive hooks, and emotionally unfiltered songwriting, cut the cord. lives in the space where vulnerability collides with volume. Dylan Samaniego started the band because he needed a different life. After years of writing and performing, he found himself confronting the same questions that shape the project's name. Inspired by a meditation exercise during one of the lowest points in his life, 'cut the cord.' became more than a phrase. It became a decision, a decision to separate from the people, habits, and thought patterns that stood between who he was and who he wanted to become.

At its heart, cut the cord. is an invitation. To confront what hurts. To let go of what no longer serves you. To recognize that healing isn't linear, and that sometimes the loudest songs come from the quiet decision to begin again.

For Samaniego, cut the cord. isn't about walking away. It's about becoming who you were supposed to be all along.

According to the band, BLUSH. opens with the track (ctc.), which features a spoken-word collaboration with singer Dylan Samaniego's therapist, establishing mental health as a central element of the project. The EP was recorded at Boardwalk Studios in South Florida with Jacob Bates of DIRTY RIVALS and Bryan Kuznitz of FAME ON FIRE.

Photo Credit: Roberto M. Badillo | @spinstyle | Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Roberto M. Badillo | @spinstyle | Download Hi-Res

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