Culture Therapy and NYC Charter School of the Arts to Celebrate SCHOOL MUSIC Album Release

Culture Therapy and the New York City Charter School of the Arts (CSA) will host a live performance and community celebration for the release of their collaborative album School Music on Wednesday, October 15 at 6:00 p.m. at El Puente Williamsburg.

The groundbreaking project brings together commissioned professional artists and CSA’s middle school musicians for a cross-generational exchange that blends traditional artistry with cutting-edge production tools. The resulting album—available now—showcases a series of original songs created collaboratively by students and professionals, reflecting the transformative power of mentorship and arts-integrated education.

Developed through CSA’s nationally recognized model of embedding the arts into every academic subject, School Music paired the school’s stage band and vocal ensemble with professional musicians to compose, perform, and record new works. Produced using both digital studio technology and classic CD formats, the album symbolizes the bridge between generations and approaches to artmaking.

The event also launches Culture Therapy’s youth initiative, highlighting the work of young resident artists Phillip and Ness, whose recent projects explore creativity as a form of community healing. Supported by Pinterest, California Children’s Trust, Hopelab, and Headstream, the program advances Culture Therapy’s mission to make creativity a foundational part of collective well-being.

All young people are invited to attend the release event and participate in an evening of live music, storytelling, and creative exploration.

Event Details

What: Culture Therapy & NYC Charter School of the Arts – School Music Album Release Party + Live Performance

When: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.

Where: El Puente Williamsburg

RSVP: partiful.com/e/0sCNzfCgBBEzFKMfjoOO

More Info: culturetherapy.plus