Crowe Boys Set 'Roaming Europe' Tour Beginning in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Orleans-based Crowe Boys — made up of brothers Ocie and Wes Crowe — have announced their “Roaming Europe” tour. The 15-date run starts in London on August 20 and wraps up on September 20 in Dublin. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

“We’ve been wanting to visit all of these countries for so long; we kind of can’t believe it’s finally happening. Wes and I are looking forward to connecting with new friends and sharing the songs and stories from Made To Wander,” says Ocie.

“Roaming Europe” Tour Dates

Wednesday, Aug. 20 The Lexington, London, United Kingdom

Friday, Aug. 22 The Long Road Festival, Lutterworth, United Kingdom

Saturday, Aug. 23 The Long Road Festival, Lutterworth, United Kingdom

Sunday, Aug. 24 Sounds of Open Air Nashville, Cologne, Germany

Tuesday, Aug. 26 Belleville, Oslo, Norway ^

Wednesday, Aug. 27 Bar Brooklyn, Stockholm, Stockholm County

Friday, Aug. 29 Tonder Festival, Tønder, Denmark

Saturday, Aug. 30 Tonder Festival, Tønder, Denmark

Sunday, Aug. 31 Once in a Blue Moon Festival, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Wednesday, Sept. 3 Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands*

Thursday, Sept. 4 La Maroquinerie, Paris, France*

Friday, Sept. 5 Electric Brixton, London, United Kingdom*

Sunday, Sept. 7 Band on the Wall, Manchester, England*

Monday, Sept. 8 SWG3 Glasgow, Glasgow, Scotland*

Wednesday, Sept. 10 The Workman's Club, Dublin, County Dublin

^ With SG Goodman

* Supporting Cameron Whitcomb

About Crowe Boys:

Crowe Boys’ charisma comes naturally, as they spent their childhood traveling by RV around the American South with their family band. As the brothers developed their musical talent, Ocie read books, took lessons, and leaned on his mother’s side of the family to learn as much as he could. Wes often turned to online videos, trying to replicate what the musicians on screen were doing. When the family band dissolved following their mother’s death from cancer, Ocie and Wes Crowe put down roots in New Orleans as young teenagers. Although the family band usually performed gospel music, the brothers gravitated toward bands like Journey, Switchfoot and NEEDTOBREATHE, and later, folk-influenced artists such as Gregory Alan Isakov, Noah Kahan, and Caamp.

Crowe Boys’ journey to find their own musical identity led to writing “Where Did I Go Wrong;” maintaining a positive attitude as they assembled their catalog of original songs. Andrew Campanelli, the drummer for the multi-platinum rock band The Revivalists, soon teamed with the brothers to capture their undeniable dynamic in the studio.

When a live clip of “Where Did I Go Wrong” went viral, fans instantly responded to the honesty of the lyrics and the intimacy of the performance. As the video received tens of millions of views, Crowe Boys attracted the attention of Universal Music Group Nashville. With the release of “Bootstraps,” Ocie and Wes continue to push their musical boundaries while further establishing an ever-growing fan base that now feels like family.

Photo Credit: Nick Swift

Comments