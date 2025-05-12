Craig Finn Confirms Fall Tour with The Band of Forgiveness

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Craig Finn has announced plans for a headline tour. The North American dates – which see Finn accompanied by his new backing combo, The Band of Forgiveness – get underway October 9 at Millersville, PA’s Phantom Power and then travel through a tour finale at New York City’s Le Poisson Rogue on October 25. Tickets for all announced dates are on sale now.

Finn’s busy live schedule marks the recent release of his acclaimed new album, Always Been, available now digitally as well as on CD, standard vinyl, and limited-edition colored vinyl via Tamarac Records/Thirty Tigers. Upcoming dates include a sold-out one-night-only performance at the Bowery Ballroom on May 30 from Craig Finn & The People of Substance Band – an all-star combo featuring Adam Granduciel, Robbie Bennett and Dave Hartley of The War on Drugs, Joe Russo, Josh Kaufman, Kathleen Edwards, Nelson Devereaux, Anthony LaMarca, and more.

Finn will also be making some solo appearances without a band, including a performance at Chicago, IL’s Old Town School of Folk Music as part of The Working Songwriter Forum, a 3-day musical weekend set for May 23-25 –presented by the host and creator of The Working Songwriter podcast, Joe Pug – as well as a pair of book reading and record signing sessions and in-stores on Tuesday, May 20 at Kingston, NY’s Rough Draft Bar & Books, and June 3 at New York City’s Rough Trade.

Finn will then embark on a summer series of solo performances, including headline shows, festival appearances, dates supporting The Mountain Goats, and more. Highlights include a triple-bill alongside The Decemberists and Kevin Morby at Skokie, IL’s Out of SPACE Skokie on Sunday, July 27, and a top-billed appearance at Camden, NJ’s XPoNential Music Festival on Sunday, September 21.

Craig Finn on Tour

MAY

23-25 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music *

30 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom † - SOLD OUT

JUNE

3 - New York, NY – Rough Trade Below

5 – Baltimore, MD – WTMD’s First Thursday Festival @ Canton Waterfront Park

7 – Metuchen, NJ – Old Franklin Schoolhouse

JULY

27 – Skokie, IL – Out of SPACE Skokie ^

AUGUST

5 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage w/Mountain Goats

6 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry w/Mountain Goats

8 – Hartford, CT – Infinity Music Hall w/Mountain Goats

9 – Portland, ME - Guster’s on the Ocean Festival (That’s How I Remember It Live Podcast)

10 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall w/Mountain Goats

SEPTEMBER

21 – Camden, NJ – XPoNential Music Festival #

* The Working Songwriter Forum w/ Joe Pug & Courtney Hartman

† w/ The People of Substance Band

^ w/ The Decemberists and Kevin Morby

# Festival Appearance

Craig Finn & The Band Of Forgiveness Tour

OCTOBER

9 – Millersville, PA – Phantom Power

10 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

12 – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage at Culture Center Theater

13 – Indianapolis, IN – Turntable

15 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

16 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

17 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Café

18 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

19 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Café

21 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

22 – Toronto, ON – Longboat Hall

23 – Homer, NY – Homer Center For The Arts

24 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

25 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Adam Granduciel (The War On Drugs) at his studio in Burbank, CA and mixed by 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Jonathan Low (Taylor Swift, The National, Hurray For The Riff Raff), Always Been features musical performances by Granduciel and other members of The War on Drugs, as well as guest vocals by Kathleen Edwards and Sam Fender. Hailed by Paste for “a sound that sparkles in vivid, electric-blue hues…a lightning-bolt sound comprising steadfast motorik beats and tight, palm-muted guitar work alongside warm washes of synthesizer and humming gospel organ,” the collection – which marks the sixth LP in a solo discography that sits alongside Finn’s finest work as frontman and vocalist of The Hold Steady – includes by such standouts as “Luke & Leanna,” the album-opening “Bethany,” and “People of Substance,” the latter of which received worldwide applause from such publications as Rolling Stone, SPIN, NME, Stereogum, Consequence, Under The Radar, and more.

In addition, the release of Always Been is accompanied by the new short story collection, Lousy With Ghosts, a limited edition 92-page book featuring 11 works of fiction by Finn set in the same universe as the album, offering new and deeper looks at the characters from the songs. The first edition of Lousy With Ghosts is sold out, and a second printing is available now.

Finn will celebrate the publication of Lousy With Ghosts at a pair of very special book signing sessions and in-store performances beginning Tuesday, May 20 at Kingston, NY’s Rough Draft Bar & Books. Complete details can be found HERE. Next, Finn will visit New York City’s Rough Trade Below for a conversation, live performance, and signing of store-purchased copies of Always Been and Lousy With Ghosts, set for Tuesday, June 3. Tickets for the event can be purchased HERE.

ABOUT CRAIG FINN:

Craig Finn is a Minnesota-bred singer/songwriter based in New York City, best known as the singer of The Hold Steady. Finn spent the ‘90’s leading Minneapolis indie band Lifter Puller, which released three albums and an EP. After relocating to New York, he joined with Lifter Puller member Tad Kubler to form The Hold Steady in 2003. The Hold Steady quickly achieved critical acclaim and a worldwide fanbase with their unique pairing of dense lyrical narratives with big rock guitars. The Hold Steady’s ninth album, The Price Of Progress, was released in March 2023, commemorating the band’s 20th anniversary.

Finn released his first solo album in 2012 with three additional solo LPs put forth from 2015-2019 – Faith in the Future, We All Want The Same Things, and I Need a New War – which coalesced into a sign-of-the-times musical trilogy. Finn’s fifth solo album, A Legacy of Rentals, was released in May 2022 to great acclaim and landed on numerous year-end Best Of lists. Pitchfork praised A Legacy of Rentals: “The writing remains the main attraction in Finn’s work, and both as a storyteller and a rock songwriter, he has never sounded more in control. From the beginning, he had a gift for meticulous, vivid world-building, and his wordplay has gotten tighter as his subjects have come down to earth.”

Finn’s debut book, I Can’t Keep Saying Thank You, a collection of his song lyrics, was also released in 2019. A double album of B-sides/outtakes, All These Perfect Crosses, was released in 2021 accompanied by a limited-edition graphic novel/comic book.

That’s How I Remember It is Craig Finn’s podcast series, launched in 2022. Co-produced and distributed by Talkhouse, the podcast series examines the connection between memory and creativity. Each episode features a discussion between Finn and one creator – including musicians, authors, filmmakers, and more – about the role memory plays in their art. These exclusive conversations reveal the different ways each creator synthesizes their remembered life experience to tell stories about themselves and the world we live in. Podcast guests have included George Saunders, Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Lucinda Williams, Johnny Marr, Jason Isbell, Duff McKagan, Adam Duritz, Ben Gibbard, and many more.

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 14% John Gallagher Jr. - Swept Away - 12% Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 11% Vote Now!