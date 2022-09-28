Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Country Newcomers Brady Lee & Jake Banfield Release 'I Can Do This All Day'

The special collaboration has received editorial placement from Spotify on their New Music Friday Country playlist and YouTube Music's Country New Crop.

Sep. 28, 2022  

Fresh off his debut EP, "Backyard Vacation," Brady Lee has joined forces with country-pop riser Jake Banfield for the release of their new single "I Can Do This All Day."

LISTEN to "I Can Do This All Day" here.

Brady met Jake while performing at their joint sold-out Listening Room Show back in March 2022. Since releasing "I Can Do This All Day" as his debut single, Lee has found this song bringing him into new found heights of success.

"It's rare that the very first song is one that can carry and define an artist, develop a fan base, and leave a lasting impression - but we found that with "I Can Do This All Day." It's one of the greatest privileges of a songwriter and artist to see people make a song their own, and I'm beyond grateful for how you've taken this song to new heights. This edition is equally as special to me, because it shows that this song is still alive & well, and that the message still resonates two years later. Hopefully this version reaches even more people, and that they jump on this train with all of us backyard vacationers. Jake Banfield is a beast and I'm not-so-low-key hyped that he agreed to do this!" tells Brady.

"I am stoked to be a part of this remix. I met Brady at a writers round back in March. We played the listening room together. I loved his voice and his songwriting. I checked out some of his music afterwards and really enjoyed it and thought he had a great sound. Whenever I was asked to hop on the remix for "I can do this all day" it was a no-brainer. Not only did I like the original song so much, I felt like our sounds together would mesh well and that I would be able to bring even more energy to this record. I can't wait for everyone to hear this song. It is such a blessing to be a small part of this." explains Jake.

