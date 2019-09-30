Country Music Association Reveals Recipients Of Second Annual Kixstart Artist Scholarship

The Country Music Association has selected rising Country artists Angie K, Everette and Kylie Morgan as recipients of the second annual CMA KixStart Artist Scholarship. Throughout the year-long program, which officially launches Tuesday, Oct. 1 , CMA will mentor the artists, connect them with top industry professionals, as well as provide them opportunities to participate in CMA-related events during CMA Awards, CMA Fest, international events and CMA Foundation programs. In addition to participating in these events, each KixStart artist will receive a stipend to assist with various facets of their developing career.



"We are thrilled to welcome the new class of KixStart artists and take them under our wing," says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. "Through this program, these artists will receive mentoring from some of Country Music's most respected industry professionals and be provided opportunities that propel them forward in their career."



The recipients of the inaugural CMA KixStart Artist Scholarship - Kassi Ashton, Travis Denning and Jameson Rodgers - kicked off this program with a successful first year, performing around the world and cultivating their knowledge of the industry. In addition to CMA staff, Board members and industry executives mentoring the three artists, they also participated in showcases throughout the year, assisted in hosting the CMA Awards pre-telecast segment and attended the CMA Awards, participated in a panel and performance at the CMA Close Up stage during CMA Fest, and made their stadium debut at the star-studded nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium. Their year wrapped with a graduation dinner to celebrate their accomplishments and pass on the torch to the next class of artists.



Angie K

Averaging a grinding 10-15 shows a month year-round, Angie K has played over 1,000 live high-energy shows all over the United States and Central America. The Latin American Country singer has already independently released two original albums, both of which landed top five on iTunes. In 2017, Angie K collaborated with pop artist Jordan Fisher to release "Happily Ever After" for Walt Disney World. The song has already surpassed 4 million streams on Spotify alone and is currently the soundtrack for Magic Kingdom's nightly fireworks show. Her most recent single, "Leave California" premiered on CMT in 2019 and immediately landed a spot on Apple Music's Hot Tracks playlist. Named an "Artist You Need to Know" by Rolling Stone Country, Angie K has already hit the road with Country heavyweights Trace Adkins, Melissa Etheridge, Chris Janson, Sammy Kershaw, Jake Owen, Tanya Tucker and more. Read more at AngieKeilhauer.com.



Everette

Like the great American bands that came before them, new Broken Bow Records duo Everette doesn't follow trends. Instead, the guys of Everette write what they live, weaving gritty tales of struggle and heartbreak alongside fun-loving stories of escapism and mischief. Hailing from humble beginnings, Brent Rupard and Anthony Olympia unknowingly went to high school a mere eight miles apart in rural Bullitt County, KY. Named for George Clooney's character in "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" the duo is a bonafide triple threat. Rupard and Olympia co-write almost all of their songs as well as play nearly every instrument on Everette's studio recordings. The two young artists produced their debut project "Slow Roll." Everette recently announced their residency at the timeless Nashville dive, Springwater, adding to the duo's anomalous distinction. Read more at Everette-Music.com.



Kylie Morgan

EMI Records Nashville's Kylie Morgan began writing songs in her hometown of Newcastle, OK when she was only 12 years old. A masterful storyteller, the singer-songwriter released her music independently in her early teens, garnering national attention from music producers and television executives. This early success led Morgan to begin making regular trips to Nashville, crafting her voice and polishing her songwriting. When she turned 19, she made the decision to call Music City home. Recognizing Morgan's unique talent, the SMACKSongs team signed her to their roster under the guidance of GRAMMY award-winning songwriters, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. An avid yoga enthusiast, she has earned her official Yoga Alliance Certification. She participates in yoga daily and it has become part of her lifestyle. Morgan has previously toured with artists including Billy Currington, Dan + Shay, Gavin DeGraw, Brett Eldredge, Little Big Town and Maren Morris. She was named as part of CMT's Listen Up Class of 2019 and has spent the recent months performing shows across the country, opening for Devin Dawson, Lady Antebellum, Kip Moore, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce and more. Her new song, "Boys Girl" was released in July and is currently being featured on SiriusXM. When she is not performing, you can find her in the studio working on her debut album with producers Shane McAnally and Ben Johnson. Read more at KylieMorgan.com.

Photo Credit: Electric Machine/CMA





Related Articles View More Music Stories