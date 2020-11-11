Contemporary Blues Stars Mix It Up With New Orleans Legend DR. JOHN On New Album 'BLUES GUMBO'

A purveyor of authentic popular music that mixed in blues.

Malcom John Rebennack, Jr. - better known as Dr. John, The Night Tripper - was a New Orleans icon. A purveyor of authentic popular music that mixed in blues, jazz, boogie-woogie, funk and soul to create one of the most potent musical concoctions this side of the Mississip.

Dr. John earned numerous Grammy Awards over the course of his 6-decade career and, in 2011, he received the ultimate honor, being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame and cementing his musical legacy for generations to come. Expectedly, the loss of this phenomenal artist, who passed away just last year, reverberated across the music world with significant force. Yet it also gave many artists and fans an opportunity to rediscover or discover for the first time, Dr. John's mammoth catalog of albums.

Among the diverse flavors found in Dr. John's albums is a rare spice from 1974 called Anytime, Anyplace that has become the savory base for a brand new musical gumbo as blues veterans such as Sonny Landreth and Joe Louis Walker along with newcomers Chantel McGregor, King Solomon Hicks and Mike Dawes as well as fellow New Orleans icon Doug Kershaw all join in for a multi-flavored masterpiece!

Gumbo Blues takes the original tapes of Dr. John's vocals recorded in 1974 and blends them with all-new musical backing tracks bursting with brilliant guitar work and subtle flourishes that will have Dr. John fans raving. Gumbo Blues will be available everywhere starting November 20 on digital, CD and vinyl!

