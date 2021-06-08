Coldplay Premiere Video for 'Higher Power'

Coldplay have today premiered the jaw-dropping, intergalactic video for their recent single, Higher Power. The video is available to watch on YouTube now.

Helmed by superstar director Dave Meyers - whose credits include Taylor Swift, Travis Scott and Billie Eilish - the Higher Power video sees the band exploring a colorful trash planet named Kaotica, whose alien language (Kaotican) features in the video and across the Higher Power artwork.

Kaotica is populated by robot dogs, giant holograms and a street-gang of dancing aliens, performed by Seoul's Ambiguous Dance Company.

Said Meyers: "The video is a metaphor for how, right now, we all feel alienated, far removed from our world, almost like we're on an alien planet. And ultimately we find love in the streets and that euphoria shoots us off into the stratosphere of our own energy and higher power."

Since its release last month, Higher Power has already been streamed more than 75 million times and topped sales and airplay charts around the world.

The video made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.

Watch the video here: