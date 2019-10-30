CocoRosie Announce New Album PUT THE SHINE ON

Today, CocoRosie, the sister duo Sierra and Bianca Casady, announce their 7th studio album Put The Shine On, which will be released March 6th 2020 via Marathon Artists. The follow-up to their 2015 album Heartache City will be accompanied by their one-of-a-kind live shows in March/April 2020, EU dates below. The single "Smash My Head" , including a Bianca Casady-directed video is being released today as a taste of what's to come - PRE-ORDER HERE.

Watch the music video below!



CocoRosie about "Smash My Head": "For us, our song "Smash My Head" is a running-on-fire cry from the teenage heart, an inner scream we never dared to let out. The song climaxes in an exaltation, an expression of ecstatic death. It journeys from a hard-knock desert childhood scene to a transcendent cosmic passing to another realm."



Earlier this summer, CocoRosie first returned with a new Chance The Rapper collaboration "Roo" (co-written, produced and performed by CocoRosie) on The Big Day and they released their first new song in 2 years called "Lamb & the Wolf". The single featured artwork by legendary theater director, visual artist and their frequent collaborator, Robert Wilson and came after the January 2017 single "Smoke 'em Out" (feat. ANOHNI).



CocoRosie about "Lamb & the Wolf": It's a sweltering summer jam to funk to. It's a whole new set of colors for us; yellow, orange, red and green mostly. There's something kind of early Sesame Street about it but you can dig for yourself. Get on your sweatbands and prepare for some high kicks and karate chops or at least loud claps. We hope you enjoy. Love, CocoRosie



CocoRosie is the music-based project of American cross-disciplinary performance artists Sierra and Bianca Casady. Their songs blend a myriad of styles and references, from hip-hop to folk and opera, shaping the most painful of experiences into memorable and evocative pop songs. Taken as a whole, CocoRosie's music is an ongoing psychologically intimate dialogue between the siblings. Each sister has multiple personae and vocal styles; Bianca delivers troubadourian-style rap while Sierra often responds with ethereal tones while accompanying their voices on harp, piano, or guitar. A quintessential part of their sound is a percussive landscape made using children's toys and other found objects which adds a particular nostalgia to their songs.



In their fifteen years as CocoRosie, the sisters Sierra and Bianca Casady have released six albums: Heartache City (2015), Tales of A Grass Widow (2013), Grey Oceans (2010), The Adventures of Ghosthorse and Stillborn (2007), Noah's Ark (2005), and their first album, La Maison de Mon Reve (2004) -- each one inspiring controversy and debate in equal amounts to praise; such is their fearlessness and willingness to take risks with their art. This strong creative vision runs through every aspect of their work - from videos to live performance utilizing theatrical costumes and make-up - which they create alongside each new body of songs.



Finding expression for their ideas in other disciplines beyond the traditional musical parameters is paramount to the sisters - and often a source of inspiration for their songwriting. In addition to their album tours and festival performances worldwide, Bianca has held solo exhibitions of her artwork in NYC at Deitch Gallery and Cheim and Read. Bianca has created "Nightshift," a dance-theater production and Sierra wrote and performed "Soul Life," an experimental opera, both staged at the Donau Festival in Krems which they currated in 2012. Continuing on her path to become a theater maker, Bianca directed two theater plays with the National Theater Academy in Norway and is currently developing new works, exploring new forms of opera and dance where Sierra will play a lead role, to be premiered at the Manchester Festival in 2021.

Sierra has arranged and performed music in collaboration with the likes of the Symphony Orchestra of Amsterdam, The ICA in London and The Sydney Opera House.

Most recently, CocoRosie has composed original scores for four full-length theatrical works by Robert Wilson: Peter Pan, Pushkin's Fairy Tales, Edda and Jungle Book and now creating The Tempest for upcoming premiers. This year they presented the second series of songs written for a collaboration with the Kronos Quartet at their Jazz Festival in San Francisco, which is leading into a recorded album with songs composed by CocoRosie in the near future.

CocoRosie - Put The Shine On

01. High Road

02. Mercy

03. Restless

04. Smash My Head

05. Where Did All The Soldiers Go

06. Hell's Gate

07. Did Me Wrong

08. Lamb And The Wolf

09. Slow Down Sun Down

10. Burning Down The House

11. Ruby Red Bass

12. Aloha Friday



CocoRosie live: tickets HERE

16th March Electric Ballroom, London, UK

17th March Trinity, Bristol, UK

18th March Sage Gateshead, Gateshead, UK

19th March The Art School, Glasgow, UK

20th March Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

23rd March Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin, DE

25th March Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

26th March AB, Brussels, BE

27th March Mojo, Hamburg, DE

28th March Zakk, Düsseldorf, DE

29th March L'Aeronef, Lille, FR

31st March Wagenhallen, Stuttgart, DE

1st April Les Docks, Lausanne, CH

2nd April Rote Fabrik, Zürich, CH

3rd April Le Trianon, Paris, FR

4th April Le Bikini, Toulouse, FR





