Clipse Reunite for First U.S. Tour in Over 15 Years

Clipse has announced their first U.S. tour as a duo in over fifteen years. Supporting their highly-anticipated fourth studio album LET GOD SORT EM OUT, Clipse's ‘Let God Sort Em Out Tour’ is set to launch on August 3 in Boston, MA and will feature stops in New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Houston, Detroit, Chicago and many more, including Pusha T and Malice’s hometown of Virginia Beach, VA.
Tickets for the Let God Sort Em Out Tour will go on sale this Friday, June 13. For pre-sale information, tickets and VIP packages, visit here.
Last week’s announcement of LET GOD SORT EM OUT - set for a July 11th release in partnership with Roc Nation Distribution - was met with rapturous excitement by Clipse’s legions of diehard fans, as the lead single “Ace Trumpets” took off at streaming services, trended on YouTube and X, and dominated the news cycle.
For the release of LET GOD SORT EM OUT, Clipse - the legendary hip-hop duo made up of brothers Pusha T and Malice - have enlisted an all-star team comprised of longtime collaborators, as well as exciting new partners; LGSEO is produced entirely by Pharrell Williams with artwork and design by KAWS, and will be marketed and distributed in partnership with Roc Nation.
LP, CD and Digital Pre-Orders, as well as a limited merchandise collection featuring artwork from KAWS, are now available exclusively at letgodsortemout.com. In the coming weeks, the store will feature new drops of limited, exclusive merch designed by some of the most influential names in streetwear.
Sun-Aug-03 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Tue-Aug-05 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Thu-Aug-07 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
Sat-Aug-09 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena
Sun-Aug-10 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome
Tue-Aug-12 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore
Wed-Aug-13 - Orlando, FL - The Vanguard
Thu-Aug-14 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Sat-Aug-16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
Sun-Aug-17 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom
Mon-Aug-18 - St, Louis, MO - The Factory
Tue-Aug-19 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
Thu-Aug-21 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Sat-Aug-23 - Los Angeles, - CA - The Novo
Mon-Aug-25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre
Wed-Aug-27 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater
Thu-Aug-28 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
Fri-Aug-29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Tue-Sep-02 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Wed-Sep-03 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
Thu-Sep-04 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
Sat-Sep-06 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
Sun-Sep-07 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Mon-Sep-08 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
Wed-Sep-10 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple
PHOTO CREDIT: CIAN MOORE
