Clipse Reunite for First U.S. Tour in Over 15 Years

Tickets for the Let God Sort Em Out Tour will go on sale this Friday, June 13.

By: Jun. 09, 2025
Clipse Reunite for First U.S. Tour in Over 15 Years Image
Clipse has announced their first U.S. tour as a duo in over fifteen years. Supporting their highly-anticipated fourth studio album LET GOD SORT EM OUT, Clipse's ‘Let God Sort Em Out Tour’ is set to launch on August 3 in Boston, MA and will feature stops in New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Houston, Detroit, Chicago and many more, including Pusha T and Malice’s hometown of Virginia Beach, VA.

Tickets for the Let God Sort Em Out Tour will go on sale this Friday, June 13. For pre-sale information, tickets and VIP packages, visit here

Last week’s announcement of LET GOD SORT EM OUT  - set for a July 11th release in partnership with Roc Nation Distribution - was met with rapturous excitement by Clipse’s legions of diehard fans, as the lead single “Ace Trumpets” took off at streaming services, trended on YouTube and X, and dominated the news cycle.

For the release of LET GOD SORT EM OUT, Clipse - the legendary hip-hop duo made up of brothers Pusha T and Malice - have enlisted an all-star team comprised of longtime collaborators, as well as exciting new partners; LGSEO is produced entirely by Pharrell Williams with artwork and design by KAWS, and will be marketed and distributed in partnership with Roc Nation.

LP, CD and Digital Pre-Orders, as well as a limited merchandise collection featuring artwork from KAWS, are now available exclusively at letgodsortemout.com. In the coming weeks, the store will feature new drops of limited, exclusive merch designed by some of the most influential names in streetwear.

CLIPSE LET GOD SORT EM OUT TOUR 2025

 Sun-Aug-03 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

 Tue-Aug-05 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

 Thu-Aug-07 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

 Sat-Aug-09 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

 Sun-Aug-10 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

 Tue-Aug-12 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore

 Wed-Aug-13 - Orlando, FL - The Vanguard

 Thu-Aug-14 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

 Sat-Aug-16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

 Sun-Aug-17 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

 Mon-Aug-18 - St, Louis, MO - The Factory

 Tue-Aug-19 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

 Thu-Aug-21 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

 Sat-Aug-23 - Los Angeles, - CA - The Novo

 Mon-Aug-25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

 Wed-Aug-27 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

 Thu-Aug-28 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

 Fri-Aug-29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

 Tue-Sep-02 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

 Wed-Sep-03 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

 Thu-Sep-04 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

 Sat-Sep-06 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

 Sun-Sep-07 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

 Mon-Sep-08 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

 Wed-Sep-10 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple

PHOTO CREDIT: CIAN MOORE

