Clipse Reunite for First U.S. Tour in Over 15 Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Clipse has announced their first U.S. tour as a duo in over fifteen years. Supporting their highly-anticipated fourth studio album LET GOD SORT EM OUT, Clipse's ‘Let God Sort Em Out Tour’ is set to launch on August 3 in Boston, MA and will feature stops in New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Houston, Detroit, Chicago and many more, including Pusha T and Malice’s hometown of Virginia Beach, VA.

Tickets for the Let God Sort Em Out Tour will go on sale this Friday, June 13. For pre-sale information, tickets and VIP packages, visit here.

Last week’s announcement of LET GOD SORT EM OUT - set for a July 11th release in partnership with Roc Nation Distribution - was met with rapturous excitement by Clipse’s legions of diehard fans, as the lead single “Ace Trumpets” took off at streaming services, trended on YouTube and X, and dominated the news cycle.

For the release of LET GOD SORT EM OUT, Clipse - the legendary hip-hop duo made up of brothers Pusha T and Malice - have enlisted an all-star team comprised of longtime collaborators, as well as exciting new partners; LGSEO is produced entirely by Pharrell Williams with artwork and design by KAWS, and will be marketed and distributed in partnership with Roc Nation.

LP, CD and Digital Pre-Orders, as well as a limited merchandise collection featuring artwork from KAWS, are now available exclusively at letgodsortemout.com. In the coming weeks, the store will feature new drops of limited, exclusive merch designed by some of the most influential names in streetwear.

CLIPSE LET GOD SORT EM OUT TOUR 2025

Sun-Aug-03 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Tue-Aug-05 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Thu-Aug-07 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Sat-Aug-09 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

Sun-Aug-10 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

Tue-Aug-12 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore

Wed-Aug-13 - Orlando, FL - The Vanguard

Thu-Aug-14 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Sat-Aug-16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Sun-Aug-17 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

Mon-Aug-18 - St, Louis, MO - The Factory

Tue-Aug-19 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

Thu-Aug-21 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Sat-Aug-23 - Los Angeles, - CA - The Novo

Mon-Aug-25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

Wed-Aug-27 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

Thu-Aug-28 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

Fri-Aug-29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Tue-Sep-02 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Wed-Sep-03 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Thu-Sep-04 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

Sat-Sep-06 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

Sun-Sep-07 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Mon-Sep-08 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Wed-Sep-10 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple

PHOTO CREDIT: CIAN MOORE

Comments