Cigarettes After Sex Share 'Baby Blue Movie' Single

In late February, Cigarettes After Sex announced their new LP, titled X's (due 7/12), alongside their upcoming world tour, which features shows at some of the globe's most iconic venues, like Madison Square Garden and London's O2 Arena, with more Korean, Indian, Taiwan and South American dates to be announced at a later date.

Now, they share the third single from their forthcoming album, entitled "Baby Blue Movie." The track takes Cigs’ signature ethereal guitar melodies and slow-burn atmosphere and turns it into the closest thing to a full-on pop banger the band has ever released. Bandleader Greg Gonzalez commented on the track, saying, "A "blue movie" is a term for a porn movie & so “baby blue movie” is a reference to softcore porn. I heard the title years ago & it felt really striking to me. The story of the song is intentionally meant to be more cryptic storytelling wise than the lyrics I usually write. I like the idea of leaving the listener to decide what this one could be about…"



The title, a reference to softcore adult films, is in direct contrast with the dreamy and romantic soundscape. While the lyrics reference sex and smutty desires, the feel of the music is more akin to a companion's embrace. Scintillating whispers of love, sensuality, and mystery leave the listener to draw their own conclusions about what the song means to them.



Since the release of “Tejano Blue,” with the announcement of X’s and the corresponding global arena tour, Cigarettes After Sex have racked up over 30M plays on the single, which was featured on 43 Spotify New Music Friday playlists, alongside a digital billboard in Times Square. They are currently the #249 most-streamed artist in the world on the platform, with over 25M monthly listeners. The tour – which includes venues like Madison Square Garden, The Forum, the o2 Arena and more – is off to a tremendous start with sellouts in London, Warsaw, Sydney, Athens, Brussels, Lyon, Cape Town. In the states, dates in San Diego, Orlando, New York City and both nights in LA have sold out. Over 400k tickets have been sold internationally thus far and demand saw them adding extra shows in LA, London, Athens, Melbourne, and Sydney. The news spread quickly, with writeups in Stereogum, Consequence, Brooklyn Vegan, Pollstar, the NY Post and more. Enthusiasm for the track has led to early radio adds across the country at multiple formats, and a quick debut on the Alternative Top 40. All of this activity comes amid a flurry of growth on social media, with the band eclipsing the 4M follower mark on Instagram, and hitting half a Million on TikTok with only three posts on the platform. Not content to let new music have all the shine, the band’s self-titled record just enjoyed a new chart peak on the Billboard 200 in its 50th week on the chart.



With X’s, Cigarettes After Sex finally takes center stage as not just one of today’s preeminent indie bands, but as one of the most globally accomplished acts across any genre, whose often unconventional path to superstardom has helped reshape the very definition of success for artists in the modern era.



"Baby Blue Movie" is available now via all DSPs, and Cigarettes After Sex's new LP, X's, is out July 12th via Partisan Records.



You can see the band live on their world tour starting this Fall. Tickets are on sale now.

CIGARETTES AFTER SEX TOUR DATES

North American Dates



15 JUN 2024 / US / Manchester, TN / Bonnaroo



31 AUG 2024 / CA / Montreal, QC / Centre Bell

01 SEP 2024 / CA / Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena

03 SEP 2024 / US / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

04 SEP 2024 / US / Boston, MA / TD Garden

06 SEP 2024 / US / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden **SOLD OUT**

10 SEP 2024 / US / Columbia, MD / Merriweather Post Pavilion

11 SEP 2024 / US / Raleigh, NC / PNC Arena

13 SEP 2024 / US / Orlando, FL / Kia Center **SOLD OUT**

14 SEP 2024 / US / Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

17 SEP 2024 / US / San Antonio, TX / Frost Bank Center

18 SEP 2024 / US / Houston, TX / Toyota Center

20 SEP 2024 / US / Austin, TX / Moody Center

21 SEP 2024 / US / Dallas, TX / Dickies Arena

23 SEP 2024 / US / Chicago, IL / United Center

24 SEP 2024 / US / St Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

27 SEP 2024 / CA / Vancouver, BC / Rogers Arena

28 SEP 2024 / US / Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena

30 SEP 2024 / US / Portland, OR / Moda Center

02 OCT 2024 / US / Greenwood Village, CO / Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

03 OCT 2024 / US / Salt Lake City, UT / Delta Center

05 OCT 2024 / US / Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena

07 OCT 2024 / US / San Diego, CA / Viejas Arena **SOLD OUT**

08 OCT 2024 / US / Phoenix, AZ / Desert Diamond Arena

11 OCT 2024 / US / Los Angeles, CA / KIA Forum **SOLD OUT**

12 OCT 2024 / US / Los Angeles, CA / KIA Forum **SOLD OUT**

15 OCT 2024 / MX / Mexico City / Palacio de los Deportes



EU/UK Dates



25 OCT 2024 / GR / Athens / OAKA Indoor Arena **SOLD OUT**

26 OCT 2024 / GR / Athens / OAKA Indoor Arena

28 OCT 2024 / NL / Amsterdam / Ziggo Dome **SOLD OUT**

29 OCT 2024 / BE / Brussels / Forest National **SOLD OUT**

01 NOV 2024 / IT / Milan / Forum

03 NOV 2024 / AT / Vienna / Wiener Stadthalle

05 NOV 2024 / PL / Warsaw / COS Torwar **SOLD OUT**

06 NOV 2024 / PL / Warsaw / COS Torwar **SOLD OUT**

07 NOV 2024 / DE / Berlin / Uber Arena

09 NOV 2024 / CH / Basel / St Jakobshalle

10 NOV 2024 / DE / Cologne / Lanxess Arena **SOLD OUT**

12 NOV 2024 / UK / London / The O2 Arena **SOLD OUT**

13 NOV 2024 / UK / London / The O2 Arena

16 NOV 2024 / FR / Paris / Accor Arena **SOLD OUT**

17 NOV 2024 / FR / Lyon / Halle Tony Garnier **SOLD OUT**

20 NOV 2024 / ES / Madrid / WiZink Center

21 NOV 2024 / PT / Lisbon / Altice Arena **SOLD OUT**



Asia Dates



9 JAN 2025 / HK / Hong Kong / Asia World-Expo, Hall 5

11 JAN 2025 / MY / Kuala Lumpur / Sunway Lagoon

14 JAN 2025 / PH / Manila / MOA Arena

17 JAN 2025 / ID / Jakarta / Beach City International

21 JAN 2025 / TH / Bangkok / Impact Exhibition Hall 5

31 JAN 2025 / UAE / Dubai / Coca-Cola Arena

3 Feb 2025 / SIN / Singapore / Indoor Stadium



South Africa Dates



4 MAR 2025 / ZA / Cape Town / Grand Arena at Grand West

5 MAR 2025 / ZA / Cape Town / Grand Arena at Grand West **SOLD OUT**

7 MAR 2025 / ZA / Pretoria / Sunbet Arena



AU/NZ Dates



11 MAR 2025 / AU / Melbourne / Rod Laver Arena

12 MAR 2025 / AU / Melbourne / Rod Laver Arena **SOLD OUT**

14 MAR 2025 / AU / Sydney / ICC Sydney Theatre **SOLD OUT**

15 MAR 2025 / AU / Sydney / ICC Sydney Theatre **SOLD OUT**

17 MAR 2025 / AU / Brisbane / Brisbane Entertainment Centre

19 MAR 2025 / NZ / Auckland / Spark Arena

X's - TRACKLISTING

1. X's

2. Tejano Blue

3. Silver Sable

4. Hideaway

5. Holding you, Holding me

6. Dark Vacay

7. Baby Blue Movie

8. Hot

9. Dreams From Bunker Hill

10. Ambien Slide

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

