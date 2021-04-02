Church of Roswell's Debut EP 'Here Comes Church of Roswell' Out Now

Here Comes Church of Roswell, the debut EP from Church of Roswell-a new conceptual collective formed by singers, songwriters and musicians Candi Carpenter and Josh Doyle-is out now on Studio 42 Records. Stream below.

Reflecting on the release, Carpenter shares, "This EP is a time capsule. Each track is a musical photograph of our blood, sweat and fears, and the people we were when we wrote these songs," and Doyle adds, "This is a psychedelic pop folk rock record about depression, love, binge drinking, the apocalypse and keeping a sense of optimism. Hope you like it!"

Produced by Peter Shurkin and Alden Witt and mixed by Ryan Hewitt (The Avett Brothers, Brandi Carlile), Here Comes Church of Roswell consists of five new songs that embody the group's affinity for mysticism, introspection and honesty. In addition to Carpenter and Doyle, the EP also features special guest musicians Peter Levin (piano) as well as members of Jason Isbell's acclaimed band, The 400 Unit: Derry deBorja

(Hammond B3 organ), Chad Gamble (drums, percussion), Jimbo Hart (bass) and Sadler

Vaden (electric guitar).

Already receiving critical attention, UNCUT praises, "In another timeline, Church of Roswell would be that perfect slow Sunday-morning festival discovery, as if The Lonely Island were a boy-girl country duo who watched too much X Files...their voices are sweet and strong, even when they're singing about true crime podcasts and 'the problem with werewolves.'" Additionally, of lead single, "The Witcher," RIFF Magazine hails, "finds the duo playing off of each other's incredible vocal chops. The main riff bears repeating, but the song's dynamics and atmosphere prove just as effective," while W21 Music declares, "From the opening Duane Eddy style guitar intro, the 400 Unit provide an awesome background with a powerful rhythm section backed up with organ and guitar over which Candi and Josh lay down some fearsome vocals."

Real band. Fake cult. Join the Church of Roswell and let their hook-laden melodies and freewheeling guitars take you through the clouds, into a world of introspection and raw honesty. Carpenter and Doyle's unique vocal blend is captivating, as is the absurdist comedy world they've built on their social media, featuring alien conspiracies and a growing group of devoted followers.

