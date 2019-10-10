Chrissy Metz, Lady Antebellum Among Lineup for 2019 CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR

CMT today revealed its star-studded lineup of performers and presenters for the "2019 CMT Artists of the Year" special, airing LIVE from Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 16 at 8pm ET/PT on CMT. The growing list includes some of the biggest stars from music, television and entertainment including Bobby Bones, Chrissy Metz, Jackie Galecki, Lady Antebellum, Lauren Akins, Lonnie Chavis, Maddie & Tae, Sam Hunt, Vince Gill and more.

The 90-minute special will feature LIVE performances from "2019 CMT Artists of the Year" honorees Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett and "Breakout Artist of the Year" awardee, Ashley McBryde. "This Is Us" actress Chrissy Metz will debut a special performance in honor of first-time "CMT Artists of the Year" honoree, Luke Combs.



Two-time "CMT Artists of the Year" recipient Lady Antebellum will take the stage, as will country powerhouse Sam Hunt, to recognize previously announced "Artist of a Lifetime" recipient Reba McEntire, to celebrate her legendary success. Her award will be bestowed by fellow country music icon Vince Gill, who joins a growing list of presenters, including multi-media personality Bobby Bones, Johnny Galecki ("The Big Gang Theory: philanthropist and wife of honoree Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, Lonnie Chavis ("This Is Us"), country duo Maddie & Tae and more for the 10th annual celebration.

"CMT Artists of the Year" is executive produced by CMT's Margaret Comeaux and SwitchedOn Entertainment's John Hamlin; the Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino.





