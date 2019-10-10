Chrissy Metz, Lady Antebellum Among Lineup for 2019 CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR

Article Pixel Oct. 10, 2019  
Chrissy Metz, Lady Antebellum Among Lineup for 2019 CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR

CMT today revealed its star-studded lineup of performers and presenters for the "2019 CMT Artists of the Year" special, airing LIVE from Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 16 at 8pm ET/PT on CMT. The growing list includes some of the biggest stars from music, television and entertainment including Bobby Bones, Chrissy Metz, Jackie Galecki, Lady Antebellum, Lauren Akins, Lonnie Chavis, Maddie & Tae, Sam Hunt, Vince Gill and more.

The 90-minute special will feature LIVE performances from "2019 CMT Artists of the Year" honorees Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett and "Breakout Artist of the Year" awardee, Ashley McBryde. "This Is Us" actress Chrissy Metz will debut a special performance in honor of first-time "CMT Artists of the Year" honoree, Luke Combs.

Two-time "CMT Artists of the Year" recipient Lady Antebellum will take the stage, as will country powerhouse Sam Hunt, to recognize previously announced "Artist of a Lifetime" recipient Reba McEntire, to celebrate her legendary success. Her award will be bestowed by fellow country music icon Vince Gill, who joins a growing list of presenters, including multi-media personality Bobby Bones, Johnny Galecki ("The Big Gang Theory: philanthropist and wife of honoree Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, Lonnie Chavis ("This Is Us"), country duo Maddie & Tae and more for the 10th annual celebration.

"CMT Artists of the Year" is executive produced by CMT's Margaret Comeaux and SwitchedOn Entertainment's John Hamlin; the Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Lou Williams Joins Ownership Team of A3C Festival & Conference
  • Boston International Kids Film Festival Returns for the Seventh Year
  • Bridge Nine Records to Release the Blu-ray Edition of THE GODFATHERS OF HARDCORE
  • ITV Announces Details for WHITE HOUSE FARM