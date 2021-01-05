Chris Young and Kane Brown's 'Famous Friends' Most-Added at Country Radio This Week

Multi-Platinum performer Chris Young and RCA Nashville labelmate and global entertainer Kane Brown are starting off the new year with the most-added single at country radio as "Famous Friends" tallies a total 53 combined Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase stations. "Famous Friends" released on November 20 and officially impacted yesterday, already posting at #36 on Billboard and #45 on Country Aircheck/Mediabase. The pair talked about their collaboration on "The Quad with Chris Young" podcast last year.

Listen to the song below.

Written by Chris with Cary Barlowe and Corey Crowder from a headline tour stop in Tampa in 2018, the track was teased by Chris and Kane on social media last year. The autobiographical song mentions Rutherford County, where Chris grew up in Tennessee, and Kane's hometown of Hamilton County along with Nashville's Davidson County - a.k.a. Music City.

An anthemic tribute to the names, faces, and legendary stories that make up each hometown, "Famous Friends" is Chris and Kane's first collaboration since working together on Kane's 2017 song "Setting the Night On Fire." Additionally, the song reunites the former tour mates from Chris' 2018 Losing Sleep Headlining Tour - which included a sold-out hometown show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena - and is a full-circle moment since Kane's first live concert experience as a young Country fan was a Brad Paisley and Chris Young tour stop.

Multi-platinum RCA Records Nashville entertainer Chris Young has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, nearly 4 Billion on-demand streams, 13 Million singles sold, 11 career No. 1 singles, 21 R.I.A.A. Gold/Platinum/Multi-Platinum certified projects, 2 Grammy nominations, 3 Country Music Association nominations and 4 Academy of Country Music nominations along with a win for Performance of the Year at 2020's CMT Music Awards. Chris' brand-new single, "Famous Friends," featuring Kane Brown, is available to stream/download now and impacts country radio at the start of the new year.

As a prolific creator, Chris has given fans 7 studio albums in 15 years including Losing Sleep, his third project in less than two years. The title track is certified Platinum while "Hangin' On" is his ninth No. 1 as a songwriter. Losing Sleep (2017) and I'm Comin' Over (2015) debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart with "I'm Comin' Over" becoming Young's first 2x Platinum single. These accomplishments and more landed him in the Top 20 of Billboard's top country artists of the decade.

Named "one of his era's finest traditionalists" by the Associated Press, Chris has quickly become an international ambassador for country music, performing to capacity crowds around the world including the sold-out C2C Festival in the UK. With a hit-packed set that highlights his eleven chart-toppers - including back-to-back No. 1s "Losing Sleep," "Sober Saturday Night," "Think Of You," and "I'm Comin' Over" - the Grammy and ACM nominated vocalist headlined the Raised On Country World Tour, playing to over 400,000 fans in 3 countries in 2019.

Cited as "the future of country" (Billboard) and one of "31 People Changing the South" (Time) , "Breakthrough Artist of the Year" Kane Brown continues to break records and defy boundaries. Brown kicked off 2020 by headlining the 20-year anniversary celebration show at Staples Center in Los Angeles, becoming only the 11th country artist to sell-out a show in the world-renowned venue's history. In November 2020, he performed at AT&T Stadium during the nationally televised halftime of the Dallas Cowboys game on FOX against the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving Day, kicking off the Salvation Army's holiday Red Kettle Campaign. Brown first entered the scene with his self-titled 2X platinum debut album, which spent 13 weeks at No. 1, and made Brown the first artist to top all five of Billboard's main country charts simultaneously, ever. His 6X Platinum hits "Heaven" and "What Ifs" are respectively the third- and sixth-most-streamed country songs of all time (U.S. Nielsen Country On-Demand Streams chart) and he is one of only four artists, including Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line, with multiple six-time (or more) platinum country songs certified by the RIAA. Brown's follow up album, Experiment, debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 all genre chart. Most recently, the four-time AMA winner achieved the best country EP debut of 2020 with Mixtape Vol. 1. The EP includes Brown's current country solo single, "Worship You," as well as the critically-acclaimed "Worldwide Beautiful" as well as his country hit "Cool Again" and Top 40 smash "Be Like That" with Swae Lee and Khalid.

Listen to the new single here: