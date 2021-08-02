Chris Young Announces 2021 Headlining Tour

Multi-Platinum entertainer Chris Young is excited to return to the road with his headlining "Famous Friends Tour 2021," playing 13 arena and amphitheater dates October through December. Kicking off October 21 at Little Rock, Arkansas's First Security Amphitheater, he'll be joined by special guest Mitchell Tenpenny as direct support along with Callista Clark. Tickets are on-sale beginning Friday, August 6 at chrisyoungcountry.com and all shows will comply with local COVID-19 guidelines.



"Everybody's been asking me when's the tour announce - well now you have your answer and I couldn't be more excited about it," laughs Chris. "I'm pumped to be able to share some of this new music on tour!"



With nearly five billion career streams in addition to his twelve No. 1 singles, Chris is also getting ready to release his highly anticipated 8th studio album - Famous Friends - this Friday, August 6. Led by the multi-week chart-topping title track with Kane Brown, the 14-song project features several more of Chris's famous friends, including collaborations with Lauren Alaina and Mitchell Tenpenny, plus background vocals from Sarah Buxton and Hillary Lindsey. Pre-add/pre-save Chris Young's upcoming Famous Friends album at https://CY.lnk.to/FamousFriends.

CHRIS YOUNG'S "FAMOUS FRIENDS 2021" TOUR*

October 21 Little Rock, AR First Security Amphitheater+

October 22 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheater+

October 23 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie#

November 4 Rapid City, SD Summit Arena at The Monument+

November 5 Rochester, MN Mayo Civic Center Arena+

November 6 Bemidji, MN Sanford Center+

November 11 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre+

November 12 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane's River Center+

November 13 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheater+

November 18 Green Bay, WI Resch Center+

November 19 Coralville, IA Xtream Arena+

November 20 Dekalb, IL Northern Illinois University - Convocation Center+

December 5 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena^

*Dates subject to change, please check chrisyoungcountry.com for the latest information. All shows will comply with local COVID-19 guidelines

+ with Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark

# with Mitchell Tenpenny, Matt Stell and Callista Clark

^ with Payton Smith

Forâ€¯more information, visit chrisyoungcountry.com and join @ChrisYoungMusic and his more than 5.9 Million fans on TikTok,â€¯Instagram, Facebook andâ€¯Twitter.â€¯