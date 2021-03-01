Chloe x Halle Release 'Ungodly Hour' Chrome Edition
The album features two brand new tracks, '80/20' and 'Hazy.'
Chloe x Halle have shared a deluxe version of their acclaimed second album with Ungodly Hour (Chrome Edition), featuring two brand new tracks 80/20 and Hazy. The album is also available for pre-order on vinyl for the first time.
They have also shared a video for the album's title track Ungodly Hour, which was premiered on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and can be watched here.
Watch the new video below.
The Ungodly Hour (Chrome Edition) tracklisting is as follows:
- Intro
- Forgive Me
- Baby Girl
- Do It
- Tipsy - Explicit Content
- Ungodly Hour
- Busy Boy
- Catch Up - Explicit Content
- Overwhelmed
- Lonely
- Don't Make It Harder On Me
- Wonder What She Thinks of Me
- ROYL
- Hazy
- 80/20