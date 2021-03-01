Chloe x Halle Release 'Ungodly Hour' Chrome Edition

Chloe x Halle have shared a deluxe version of their acclaimed second album with Ungodly Hour (Chrome Edition), featuring two brand new tracks 80/20 and Hazy. The album is also available for pre-order on vinyl for the first time.

They have also shared a video for the album's title track Ungodly Hour, which was premiered on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and can be watched here.

Watch the new video below.

The Ungodly Hour (Chrome Edition) tracklisting is as follows: