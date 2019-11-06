Chloe Lilac Releases New Single 'High School' via RCA Records

Today, Brooklyn artist Chloe Lilac has released a brand new single titled, "High School," out now via RCA Records. The song is available everywhere now.



A melancholic ode to endings and new beginnings, "High School" is the 2nd single to be released from Chloe's forthcoming sophomore EP. In an exclusive on "High School," Chloe told Billboard, "The song is all about the relief of high school being over. I had a really tough time in high school so when it was done I was so so so happy about it." Further discussing the song's official video, Chloe adds, "Jasper Soloff (the director) and I wanted to depict the stereotypes that define the typical high school experience. We captured scenes of me and my friends on our phones, a house party scene, and the excitement of a new high school sweetheart -- all with a raw, Gen Z spin."



"High School" follows previous single "Special," the first to see a release from Chloe's upcoming EP. "Special" was added to Spotify's 'New Music Friday' playlist and saw critical love from outlets such as Refinery29, who called the track "a shot of some catchy nostalgia." Watch the "Special" official videohere.



Today also marks the beginning of Chloe Lilac's support tour with mxmtoon, which kicks off in Toronto tonight. The tour comes on the heels of Chloe's first Los Angeles headline for Neon Gold'srenowned "Popshop" showcase last month. Chloe documented her time in L.A. and her trip home to NYC in an exclusive photo diary feature with Flaunt.



Chloe has also joined other rising artists on tour including Charlotte Lawrence, Sasha Sloan, and Rejjie Snow. She performed at SXSW 2019 and later joined Tessa Violet on her summer 2019 tour. See full upcoming date listing below.



Nov 6 // Toronto, Canada @ Velvet Underground*

Nov 8 // Boston, MA @ The Sinclair*

Nov 9 // Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry*

Nov 11 // Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at The Masquerade*

Nov 15 // New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre*

Nov 29 // Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg^

Nov 30 // Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Record Cafe and Music House^



* supporting mxmtoon

^ supporting Role Model



"Special" and "High School" are the first releases from Chloe Lilac since her spring debut EP, Manic Pixie Dream, which sparked a slew of critical acclaim and touring highlights that have secured her a well-deserved spot as a top new rising artist. PAPER proclaimed, "she's shattering perceptions of damsels in distress simply by being vulnerable. But there's strength in her vulnerability," while Refinery29 included Chloe among their 2019 'Artists To Watch' noting, "Her relatable lyrics and dreamy melodies don't just make music. They make moments."



With only one EP released, Chloe has already enjoyed 12 million+ Spotify streams and notable playlist adds (e.g. New Music Friday, Young & Free, & Good Vibes), a momentous feat first kicked off by the July 2018 release of single "Stolen Liquor" which hit #1 on the Hype Machine "Popular Chart" and sparked NYLON to claim the track "will have you reminiscing about those summer nights in high school where you snuck out of your parents' house with a bottle of their wine." Single "Summer" has attained 7 million + Spotify streams alone, sparking support from Ladygunn who debuted the track's official video.



Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Chloe's humble roots of sneaking out to perform on the streets of NYC by age 13 continue to inspire her artistry. Building her skills as a self-produced songwriter, Chloe began releasing songs in 2017 with her first-ever release, "Reckless", breaking the Top 5 on the U.S. Spotify Viral Chart. Her early songs and live shows saw critical nods from outlets like DIY Magazine, who note Lilac's "knack for an emotional gut-punch," and HillyDilly, who proclaim, "Chloe Lilac has mastered the art of 'bedroom pop.'"

Photo Credit: Jasper Soloff





Related Articles View More Music Stories