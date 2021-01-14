Chet Faker Performs New Single 'Low'

Today, Chet Faker performed the new single "Low" on NBC's The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The performance comes on the heels of Nick Murphy's recent revival of his acclaimed Chet Faker project and marks his first live performance under the persona in over four years.

The appearance also serves as a full circle moment for the five-time ARIA award-winning and chart-topping singer, producer and songwriter, who first made his American television debut on the show in 2015. Watch the poignant rendition now below.

"Low" was officially released in October 2020 via Murphy's own Detail Records in partnership with BMG. Adding to a back catalogue that emits a fluid grit-fuelled artistry and emotionally intuitive vision that counts over a billion streams, "Low" is the first Chet Faker release since 2015 and a timely track that analyzes melancholy through a lens of optimism.

Since its release, the song has already racked up over 5 millions streams on Spotify alone, landed over a hundred placements on prominent playlists across Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon, drawn widespread attention from around the globe including the likes of Rolling Stone, Hypebeast, NME, Uproxx, Consequence of Sound and more, and garnered a nomination for Triple J Radio's prestigious annual 'Hottest 100' award.

Murphy's Chet Faker project first appeared in 2012 with the Thinking in Textures EP, winning him Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Best Independent Single/EP at the AIR Awards. The next year, his Hype Machine topping cover of Blackstreet's "No Diggity" gained momentous adoration from a 2013 Super Bowl commercial. Before long, the 2014 debut Chet Faker studio album Built on Glass debuted at number one on the Australian ARIA Charts, and appeared three times in the top ten of Triple J's Hottest 100, taking out the top spot for "Talk Is Cheap". The self-produced, solo-written album would go on to receive platinum certification, and earn Murphy five ARIA-Awards recognising Best Male Artist, Best Independent Release, Best Cover Artist, Engineer of the Year and Producer of the Year. In 2016, Nick Murphy revealed his follow-up output would sit under his own name, under which he has since released the 2017 EP Missing Link, 2019's studio album of strikingly mutated electronic and pop grooves, Run Fast Sleep Naked and the sublime instrumental record Music For Silence in March 2020, an ambient collection first premiered on the meditation and sleep-devoted app, Calm. An accomplished pianist, vocalist and guitar-player, Nick Murphy has performed at sold-out festivals and theatre stages worldwide, under his own name and as Chet Faker, exuding a raw and glittering energy.

"Low" now kicks off a vivid new chapter for Chet Faker, with more new music close on the horizon.

Watch the trailer here: