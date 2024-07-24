News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cher Set to Release Part One of Memoir This November

Cher: The Memoir, Part One is set to be published on November 19, 2024. 

By: Jul. 24, 2024
Cher Set to Release Part One of Memoir This November Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Cher's highly anticipated memoir finally has a release date. 

LATEST NEWS

Video: Luis Fonsi Performs New Album Track 'Andalucia' With Vevo
Jane's Addiction Release First Single From Original Band Members in 34 Years
The Wild Feathers Share 'Don't Know' Song from Upcoming Album
Low Cut Connie's ART DEALERS Documentary Sets Release Date

Releasing in two parts, Cher: The Memoir, Part One is set to be published on November 19, 2024. 

According to the official description from Harper Collins, Part One "follows her extraordinary beginnings through childhood to meeting and marrying Sonny Bono—and reveals the highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart." Part Two will arrive sometime in 2025.

Take a look at the cover below!
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cher (@cher)

Among her many accomplishments, Cher is a celebrated Oscar, Emmy, GRAMMY Award-winning, Kennedy Center Honoree. In 2023, Cher celebrated the 25th Anniversary of her classic album, Believe, as well as her first-ever Christmas album, Christmas, which hit number one on the Billboard charts.

Debuting on Broadway in 2018, The Cher Show, a musical based on her life, was nominated for two Tony Awards and four Drama Desk Awards. 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos