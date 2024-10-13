﻿Chelsea Music Festival Records Announces Submissions For Your GRAMMY Consideration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chelsea Music Festival Records has announced their submissions for GRAMMY consideration comprising selections from Preludes by Adam Birnbaum, Keita Ogawa, and Matt Clohesy.

This albums is up for nomination in the following categories:

Preludes - Adam Birnbaum, Keita Ogawa, and Matt Clohesy

Classical Compendium

Best Arrangement - Prelude In D Major

Preludes is a ground-breaking album that re-imagines the work of J.S. Bach for a new generation. With Matt Clohesy on bass and Keita Ogawa on percussion, jazz pianist Adam Birnbaum creates fresh and vital arrangements of well-known works by J.S. Bach. The music manages to be both faithful to Bach's original compositions while at the same time thoroughly modern and surprising at every turn. https://www.chelseamusicfestival.org/records/adam-birnbaum-preludes

Adam Birnbaum is emerging as one of the top young voices in jazz piano. Since receiving a graduate Artist's Diploma in jazz studies from The Juilliard School in 2003, he has become a presence on the New York City scene as a leader and sideman, performing in such venues as the Village Vanguard, the Blue Note, Birdland, the Jazz Standard and Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola. He has also performed on many national and world stages, including the Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, the Kennedy Center, the Montreal Jazz Festival, The Spoleto Festival, The Red Sea Jazz Festival, The Rockport Chamber Festival, NPR Jazz Christmas, and the Cape Town Jazz Festival.

Hailing originally from Sasebo city, Nagasaki, Japan, Keita Ogawa is a 5 times GRAMMY nominee, 3 time GRAMMY Award winner, and one of the most versatile and sought-after percussionists and drummers in New York City. Currently he works on several projects like Snarky Puppy, Bokanté, Banda Magda, Bokantè, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Charlie Hunter, JSquad, Camila Meza and the Nectar Orchestra, Clarice Assad, and more.

Matt Clohesy is an Australian bassist who has worked with artists such as Colbie Callait, the Chris Bergson Band, and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. He attended the Victorian College of Arts in Melbourne and moved to the US in 2001. Since then, he has gained worldwide recognition as both an acoustic and electric bassist.

ABOUT THE CHELSEA MUSIC FESTIVAL RECORDS LABEL

Chelsea Music Festival Records (est. 2019) furthers the mission of the Chelsea Music Festival to collaborate in pursuit of new perspectives in artistic expression- and give emerging voices, particularly those of women and people of color, a stage. Together with the core Chelsea Music Festival team, the label is working to build a community to support a new generation of musicians, composers, and artists.

Each year, the label focuses on one or two full album releases- featuring both studio and live recordings of classical and jazz from the Chelsea Music Festival community. For more info about the albums released on Chelsea Music Festival Records, please visit www.chelseamusicfestival.org/chelsea-music-festival-records

ABOUT CHELSEA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Chelsea Music Festival celebrates great music by convening world-leading musicians & artists in the performing, culinary, and visual arts for an international audience. The Festival invites artists, composers, and performers to collaborate in pursuit of new perspectives in artistic expression. Inspired by its Chelsea roots, the Festival reflects the creativity of one of New York City's most dynamic neighborhoods. Programs span musical genres ranging from classical to contemporary to jazz with a special emphasis on Festival commissions by composers whose works are not in the traditional western canon. In addition, the Festival hosts an online library of recordings so music enthusiasts, artists, and students alike can explore unique interpretations of classical, jazz, and contemporary works via high-quality videos of world-class performances.

Since 2010, the Festival has established itself as a critically-acclaimed, accessible and interactive gateway to chamber music in non-traditional concert spaces such as art galleries, public squares, schools, and churches. Programming includes concerts, lectures, exhibitions, family events, and free outreach performances. In 2020, the Festival inaugurated its Online Encores and Online Originals YouTube series; Online Encores presents highlights from Festival archives while Online Originals presents new performances and recordings. We are proud to give emerging voices, particularly those of women and people of color, a stage and are working to build an audience and intimate community to support a new generation of musicians, composers, and artists.

The Chelsea Music Festival Artistic Directors are Melinda Lee Masur and Ken-David Masur.

www.ChelseaMusicFestival.org

