Cheap Trick Make History With First-Ever #1 Album Debut

Cheap Trick have made an historic chart debut with their acclaimed new album, IN ANOTHER WORLD. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' 20th studio album enters at #1 on Billboard's "Rock" chart -- their highest first-week chart placement in the veteran band's long, remarkable career. The record also bowed at #1 on the "Record Label Independent Current Albums" chart, #5 "Current Digital," #6 "Top Current," #6 "Internet," #7 Top Albums," and #10 "Digital." To add to the excitement, the band's current single, "Light Up The Fire," is now #1 at Classic Rock Radio both Mediabase and BDS.

IN ANOTHER WORLD is available now via BMG digitally and on CD; standard black vinyl arrives on Friday, June 4. Limited edition blue and white splattered vinyl will also be available at independent record stores nationwide. In addition, a limited edition picture disc will be available exclusively via Target.

Fueled by such new Cheap Trick classics as "Light Up The Fire" and the blistering "Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll," IN ANOTHER WORLD has been lighting up playlists at streaming platforms around the world, reaching the #2 spot on Spotify's "Classic Rock Now" while also being featured on "All New Rock," "Most Wanted Rock," and "Rock the World!" IN ANOTHER WORLD is further being highlighted on a number of top Apple Music playlists including "Hard Rock Best New Songs," "Hard Rock Artists We Love" and "New in Rock."

Long regarded as one of rock's greatest ever live outfits, Cheap Trick - Robin Zander, Rick Nielsen, Tom Petersson, and drummer Daxx Nielsen - recently celebrated IN ANOTHER WORLD with an unforgettable performance of "Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll" on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Photo Credit: Martin Thompson