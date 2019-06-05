Cheap Trick Added to Yuengling Summer Concert Series

Indian Ranch announced that Cheap Trick will perform as part of the Yuengling Summer Concert Series in Webster, MA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 7th at 10:00 AM; an Insider's Club Presale will take place Thursday, June 6th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com.

Cheap Trick is part of the very fiber of American music, inspiring and delighting generations with their unique union of massive melodies and razorblade riffs, their own special brand of mischievous wit and maximum rock 'n' roll. Frontlined since 1974 by Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), and Tom Petersson (bass guitar), the Rockford, IL-born Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are as vital today as ever, having released three spectacular records in the last three years --BANG ZOOM CRAZY...HELLO (2016), WE'RE ALL ALRIGHT! (2017) and CHRISTMAS CHRISTMAS (2017) - and toured relentlessly to packed audiences around the world (four decades/5,000+ shows).

Cheap Trick are an indisputable American institution, beloved for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock 'n' roll. The band - Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar), and Daxx Nielsen (drums) - are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from "He's A Whore," "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender" and "I Want You To Want Me."

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch recently opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are Lee Brice on June 15th, Jamey Johnson on June 23rd, Melissa Etheridge on June 29th, Kip Moore on June 30th, Bruce In The USA on July 13th, The Mavericks July 14th, George Thorogood and the Destroyers on July 21st, Get The Led Out on July 27th, Scotty McCreery on July 28th, Josh Turner on August 4th, Gavin DeGraw on August 10th, Dwight Yoakam on August 18th, The Marshall Tucker Band on August 25th, Yacht Rock Revue on September 14th, The Charlie Daniels Band on September 15th, The Pike HairFest on September 28th, and Local CountryFest on September 29th.

Indian Ranch recently introduced the new Slater's VIP Club. Ticket holders can now reserve a spot at Samuel Slater's Restaurant before their favorite artist hits the stage. The brand new Slater's VIP Club offers pre-concert access to the restaurant with reserved seating, private entrance to the concert venue, exclusive access to the restaurant bar, and more.



Tickets for Cheap Trick Saturday, August 3 go on sale Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, June 6 at 10:00 AM. Gates for Indian Ranch concerts open at 11:30 AM showtime is 1:00 PM unless otherwise noted. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open daily from 9:00AM - 4:00PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.





