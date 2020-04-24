Chatham County Line's New Album STRANGE FASCINATION is Out Now

Chatham County Line's ninth studio album, Strange Fascination, is out today on Yep Roc Records.

In celebration of the release, the band released the video for "Station to Station" (featuring Animal on drums), which No Depression notes "is a classic ramblin' man song," and further remarks, "They knew we needed this music now, and they unwittingly gave us what could perhaps be a theme song for these times in closing track "Nothing."

Watch the video below!

Of the title track, INDY Week touts that "It finds the bluegrass band in a Wilco mood, with a melting acoustic arrangement and a caressing vocal line evocative of "Jesus, Etc.," and it's altogether lovely."

Produced by Dave Wilson and the band, Strange Fascination was recorded at Mitch Easter's Fidelitorium Recordings in Kernersville, NC, and marks a turning point in their 20-year career that "has organically grown and blossomed into one of the most distinct and progressive acts in the realms of modern traditional string and acoustic music" (Garret Woodward). The album was mixed and engineered by Chris Boerner (Hiss Golden Messenger, The Foreign Exchange).

For the first time in the band's recording history, Strange Fascination features drums on every track, a notion that they will translate to the live stage with the addition of drums to their live shows. "You know the banjo is a drum in and of itself, "say Dave Wilson, "we thought what better way to greet the next decade than to add drums to the stage."

A staple of the Raleigh, North Carolina music scene for two decades, the band is comprised of Dave Wilson (guitar/vocals/songwriter), John Teer (mandolin/fiddle/vocals), and Greg Readling (bass/pedal steel/piano).





