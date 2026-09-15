Chasing Abbey to Release Debut LP CYBER CELT Sept. 18, U.S. Tour Sept. 25–Oct. 29

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Irish trio Chasing Abbey are set to release their debut album CYBER CELT this Friday, September 18, celebrating with two sold-out performances this weekend in Dublin and Belfast, before kicking off a 26-date tour of the U.S., September 25 - October 29. The band have also announced a 21-date Spring 2027 North American tour, kicking off March 25 in Pioneertown, California and wrapping April 23 in Boston. Artist pre-sale is active now via www.chasingabbey.ie/pages/tour-dates. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, September 18, 10am local time.

CYBER CELT can be pre-ordered on LP, CD & limited edition coloured vinyl at www.chasingabbey.ie.

Hailing from Tullamore in the heart of Ireland, the trio of multi-instrumentalists, producers and vocalists Ronan Bell, Jonathan Byrne and Ted Conway fuse traditional Celtic instrumentation with modern electronic production, and are influenced by peers such as Kneecap, Lankum and The Mary Wallopers, who use the beautiful ancient language of Gaeilge to deliver their lyrics with maximum weight. 'Kneecap reignited the flame, in a way.' Conway says. 'We feel it's our responsibility to use it to progress culture and tradition in the same way we've been doing through music.' He adds that, something he's noticed particularly on this album, is that it was easier to express themselves in Irish.

CYBER CELT is a coming together of past, present and future, in which Chasing Abbey reflect on the lessons they can glean from their ancestors – respect for nature and tradition – while also learning from their mistakes. They're also infusing their music with a strong political bent, melding themes of pride, defiance, heritage and tradition with messages against corruption, greed and colonialism.

'We have a moral code that we live by - you have to, in these times,' Conway explains. 'It's pretty crazy out there and you've got a lot of racism, a lot of hatred, bigotry, sexism, the whole fing shebang. It feels rampant at the moment. So everybody has a duty to try and stand against it, because we can't just let it go. This is the purpose of music, of being an artist.'

'GREEDY PIGS' stems from this philosophy, influenced by Conway's time working as a butcher with his uncles and grandfather. It's a song about people who are totally consumed by greed, blind to any sort of consequence or suffering of others. 'I noticed there was always one pig that bullied the rest and ate all the food, there was no satisfying his greed. He would eat and eat and eat, and become massive,' he recalls. 'But the thing about that was, he was fast-tracking himself to the slaughterhouse.'

'ÍORÓNTA', meanwhile, is a hair-raising song about the oppression of the Irish people, and the oppression still taking place around the world today. The Irish word for 'ironic,' it points out how those who fight back against colonialism or genocide are routinely labelled 'terrorists,' and the deep-rooted trauma of peoples who have had their rights, language, culture and history snatched away from them. 'We understand how these systems work and how the oppressors manipulate the narrative to make it seem like those they're oppressing are the criminals,' Conway says. 'So there's a solidarity between the Irish and others, like the people of Palestine, going through that today.'

CYBER CELT may be their debut album, but Chasing Abbey already have a worldwide fanbase, built from a decade of single and EP releases and their live show. The trio mix soaring energy with a message of unity and social justice, driving home the feeling that this is more than just a show, this is a movement which Chasing Abbey are leading internationally.

Tour Dates

09/17/26 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street [SOLD OUT]

09/18/26 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight [SOLD OUT]

09/25/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

09/26/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar [SOLD OUT]

09/27/26 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah [SOLD OUT]

09/29/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room [SOLD OUT]

09/30/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent [SOLD OUT]

10/02/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/03/26 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater [SOLD OUT]

10/04/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Warehouse on Broadway

10/06/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club [SOLD OUT]

10/08/26 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/09/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Falcon Bowl

10/10/26 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House [SOLD OUT]

10/11/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/13/26 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

10/14/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

10/16/26 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/17/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/18/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/20/26 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/22/26 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

10/24/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/25/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

10/27/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/28/26 – Austin, TX @ Antone's

10/29/26 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/03/26 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

11/04/26 – London, UK @ Scala

11/06/26 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat

11/07/26 – Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles

11/08/26 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

11/10/26 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute Music Hall

11/11/26 – Leeds, UK @ Brundell Social Club

11/12/26 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 2

11/13/26 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy 2

11/15/26 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 The Warehouse

11/17/26 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy 2

11/18/26 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

11/20/26 – Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk

11/21/26 – Milan, IT @ Q-Club

12/06/26 – Singapore @ Esplanade Annexe Studio

12/10/26 – Melbourne, AU @ The Espy

12/11/26 – Brisbane, AU @ Crowbar

12/12/26 – Sydney, AU @ PADDO RSL

12/14/26 – Perth, AU @ Amplifier Bar

12/27/26 – Cork, IE @ Cypress Avenue

12/28/26 – Killarney, IE @ The Glenagle Club

12/29/26 – Bantry, IE @ Maritime Hotel - Live By The Bay

12/30/26 – Waterford, IE @ Bank Lane

01/01/27 – Limerick, IE @ Dolans Warehouse

01/02/27 – Derry, IE @ Nerve Centre

03/25/27 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

03/26/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

03/27/27 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

03/28/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

03/30/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Backstage at Revel

04/01/27 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

04/02/27 – Ft. Collins, CO @ The Aggie

04/03/27 – Boulder, CO @ Fox

04/06/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

04/08/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

04/09/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theatre

04/10/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Turntable

04/11/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

04/13/27 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

04/15/27 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

04/16/27 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club

04/17/27 – Montreal, PQ @ Fairmont Theatre

04/18/27 – Buffalo, NY @ Electric City

04/20/27 – Baltimore, MD @ 8x10

04/22/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

04/23/27 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

Tracklist

01. GORTA

02. TAL

03. ÍORÓNTA

04. MAR SIN

05. GREEDY PIGS

06. SEACHAIN

07. SCARTHA

08. CULCHIE

09. SEAN TÍR

10. Aris is Aris

11. SAOIRSE SAOIRSE

12. COLLANISED MINDS

13. RUD CRUA

Photo Credit: Fargos Photos



Photo Credit: Fargos Photos

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