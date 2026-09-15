Chasing Abbey to Release Debut LP CYBER CELT Sept. 18, U.S. Tour Sept. 25–Oct. 29
Ronan Bell, Jonathan Byrne and Ted Conway fuse traditional Celtic instrumentation with electronic production.
Irish trio Chasing Abbey are set to release their debut album CYBER CELT this Friday, September 18, celebrating with two sold-out performances this weekend in Dublin and Belfast, before kicking off a 26-date tour of the U.S., September 25 - October 29. The band have also announced a 21-date Spring 2027 North American tour, kicking off March 25 in Pioneertown, California and wrapping April 23 in Boston. Artist pre-sale is active now via www.chasingabbey.ie/pages/tour-dates. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, September 18, 10am local time.
CYBER CELT can be pre-ordered on LP, CD & limited edition coloured vinyl at www.chasingabbey.ie.
Hailing from Tullamore in the heart of Ireland, the trio of multi-instrumentalists, producers and vocalists Ronan Bell, Jonathan Byrne and Ted Conway fuse traditional Celtic instrumentation with modern electronic production, and are influenced by peers such as Kneecap, Lankum and The Mary Wallopers, who use the beautiful ancient language of Gaeilge to deliver their lyrics with maximum weight. 'Kneecap reignited the flame, in a way.' Conway says. 'We feel it's our responsibility to use it to progress culture and tradition in the same way we've been doing through music.' He adds that, something he's noticed particularly on this album, is that it was easier to express themselves in Irish.
CYBER CELT is a coming together of past, present and future, in which Chasing Abbey reflect on the lessons they can glean from their ancestors – respect for nature and tradition – while also learning from their mistakes. They're also infusing their music with a strong political bent, melding themes of pride, defiance, heritage and tradition with messages against corruption, greed and colonialism.
'We have a moral code that we live by - you have to, in these times,' Conway explains. 'It's pretty crazy out there and you've got a lot of racism, a lot of hatred, bigotry, sexism, the whole fing shebang. It feels rampant at the moment. So everybody has a duty to try and stand against it, because we can't just let it go. This is the purpose of music, of being an artist.'
'GREEDY PIGS' stems from this philosophy, influenced by Conway's time working as a butcher with his uncles and grandfather. It's a song about people who are totally consumed by greed, blind to any sort of consequence or suffering of others. 'I noticed there was always one pig that bullied the rest and ate all the food, there was no satisfying his greed. He would eat and eat and eat, and become massive,' he recalls. 'But the thing about that was, he was fast-tracking himself to the slaughterhouse.'
'ÍORÓNTA', meanwhile, is a hair-raising song about the oppression of the Irish people, and the oppression still taking place around the world today. The Irish word for 'ironic,' it points out how those who fight back against colonialism or genocide are routinely labelled 'terrorists,' and the deep-rooted trauma of peoples who have had their rights, language, culture and history snatched away from them. 'We understand how these systems work and how the oppressors manipulate the narrative to make it seem like those they're oppressing are the criminals,' Conway says. 'So there's a solidarity between the Irish and others, like the people of Palestine, going through that today.'
CYBER CELT may be their debut album, but Chasing Abbey already have a worldwide fanbase, built from a decade of single and EP releases and their live show. The trio mix soaring energy with a message of unity and social justice, driving home the feeling that this is more than just a show, this is a movement which Chasing Abbey are leading internationally.
Tour Dates
09/17/26 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street [SOLD OUT]
09/18/26 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight [SOLD OUT]
09/25/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
09/26/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar [SOLD OUT]
09/27/26 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah [SOLD OUT]
09/29/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room [SOLD OUT]
09/30/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent [SOLD OUT]
10/02/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/03/26 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater [SOLD OUT]
10/04/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Warehouse on Broadway
10/06/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club [SOLD OUT]
10/08/26 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10/09/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Falcon Bowl
10/10/26 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House [SOLD OUT]
10/11/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/13/26 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
10/14/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
10/16/26 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10/17/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/18/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
10/20/26 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/22/26 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
10/24/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/25/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
10/27/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/28/26 – Austin, TX @ Antone's
10/29/26 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/03/26 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
11/04/26 – London, UK @ Scala
11/06/26 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat
11/07/26 – Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles
11/08/26 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns
11/10/26 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute Music Hall
11/11/26 – Leeds, UK @ Brundell Social Club
11/12/26 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 2
11/13/26 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy 2
11/15/26 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 The Warehouse
11/17/26 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy 2
11/18/26 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
11/20/26 – Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk
11/21/26 – Milan, IT @ Q-Club
12/06/26 – Singapore @ Esplanade Annexe Studio
12/10/26 – Melbourne, AU @ The Espy
12/11/26 – Brisbane, AU @ Crowbar
12/12/26 – Sydney, AU @ PADDO RSL
12/14/26 – Perth, AU @ Amplifier Bar
12/27/26 – Cork, IE @ Cypress Avenue
12/28/26 – Killarney, IE @ The Glenagle Club
12/29/26 – Bantry, IE @ Maritime Hotel - Live By The Bay
12/30/26 – Waterford, IE @ Bank Lane
01/01/27 – Limerick, IE @ Dolans Warehouse
01/02/27 – Derry, IE @ Nerve Centre
03/25/27 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
03/26/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
03/27/27 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up
03/28/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
03/30/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Backstage at Revel
04/01/27 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
04/02/27 – Ft. Collins, CO @ The Aggie
04/03/27 – Boulder, CO @ Fox
04/06/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
04/08/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
04/09/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theatre
04/10/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Turntable
04/11/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
04/13/27 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
04/15/27 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
04/16/27 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club
04/17/27 – Montreal, PQ @ Fairmont Theatre
04/18/27 – Buffalo, NY @ Electric City
04/20/27 – Baltimore, MD @ 8x10
04/22/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
04/23/27 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
Tracklist
01. GORTA
02. TAL
03. ÍORÓNTA
04. MAR SIN
05. GREEDY PIGS
06. SEACHAIN
07. SCARTHA
08. CULCHIE
09. SEAN TÍR
10. Aris is Aris
11. SAOIRSE SAOIRSE
12. COLLANISED MINDS
13. RUD CRUA
Photo Credit: Fargos Photos
Photo Credit: Fargos Photos
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