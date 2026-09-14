THE MARY WALLOPERS to Launch Spring 2027 North American Tour
The band's new album features working-class narratives, anti-gentrification themes, and political messaging.
Irish folk rock band THE MARY WALLOPERS have announced a Spring 2027 North American headline tour, which is on sale now. The tour supports the band's new album Paddywhackery, out Friday, September 18th via BC Records.
The band – Charles Hendy, Andrew Hendy, Ken Mooney, Róisín Barrett, Finnian O'Connor and Catriona Gribben – kick off the tour March 4th in Philadelphia, with the run including two nights at New York's Irving Plaza and wrapping in Los Angeles at Pacific Electric on April 2. Tickets for all North American Wallopers shows are available now via marywallopers.com.
Paddywhackery follows 2023's Irish Rock'n'Roll, the first album to feature original songs written by The Mary Wallopers. The album's previous singles include 'Crowns Of England' - described by The Guardian as 'sure to have Nigel Farage spitting his bitter out'; the band's anti-gentrification anthem 'Landlord's Demise'; 'Kit Kat Club,' which tells the tale of a drinking mission that 'sent them down to Hell' and sees the writer declare their own status as a socialist; and 'The Big Mixer,' an anthem to workers who keep things running 'whatever the circumstances, whatever the weather, whatever the pay.'
The album was recorded over an intense two-week session in Liverpool with Skelly and engineer Chris Taylor.
Paddywhackery Track Listing
01 - Crowns of England
02 - The Juice
03 - Seán na Sagart
04 - Smuggling the Tin
05 - Castlecoe Hill
06 - The Big Mixer
07 - Worker's Song
08 - Banks of the Roses
09 - Landlord's Demise
10 - Kit Kat Club
11 - Micky Dam
North American Tour Dates
March 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts
March 5 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony
March 6 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues
March 9 - Montréal, QC - Club Soda
March 10 - Ottawa, ON - The Bronson
March 12 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
March 13 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
March 14 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
March 16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
March 17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
March 19 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
March 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall & Cafe
March 21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
March 23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Argo
March 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
March 26 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
March 27 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum
March 29 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
March 30 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
April 1 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
April 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Pacific Electric
Photo Credit: Tom Beard
Photo Credit: Tom Beard