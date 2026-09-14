THE MARY WALLOPERS to Launch Spring 2027 North American Tour

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Irish folk rock band THE MARY WALLOPERS have announced a Spring 2027 North American headline tour, which is on sale now. The tour supports the band's new album Paddywhackery, out Friday, September 18th via BC Records.

The band – Charles Hendy, Andrew Hendy, Ken Mooney, Róisín Barrett, Finnian O'Connor and Catriona Gribben – kick off the tour March 4th in Philadelphia, with the run including two nights at New York's Irving Plaza and wrapping in Los Angeles at Pacific Electric on April 2. Tickets for all North American Wallopers shows are available now via marywallopers.com.

Paddywhackery follows 2023's Irish Rock'n'Roll, the first album to feature original songs written by The Mary Wallopers. The album's previous singles include 'Crowns Of England' - described by The Guardian as 'sure to have Nigel Farage spitting his bitter out'; the band's anti-gentrification anthem 'Landlord's Demise'; 'Kit Kat Club,' which tells the tale of a drinking mission that 'sent them down to Hell' and sees the writer declare their own status as a socialist; and 'The Big Mixer,' an anthem to workers who keep things running 'whatever the circumstances, whatever the weather, whatever the pay.'

The album was recorded over an intense two-week session in Liverpool with Skelly and engineer Chris Taylor.

Paddywhackery Track Listing

01 - Crowns of England

02 - The Juice

03 - Seán na Sagart

04 - Smuggling the Tin

05 - Castlecoe Hill

06 - The Big Mixer

07 - Worker's Song

08 - Banks of the Roses

09 - Landlord's Demise

10 - Kit Kat Club

11 - Micky Dam

North American Tour Dates

March 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

March 5 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

March 6 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

March 9 - Montréal, QC - Club Soda

March 10 - Ottawa, ON - The Bronson

March 12 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

March 13 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

March 14 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

March 16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

March 17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

March 19 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

March 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall & Cafe

March 21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

March 23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Argo

March 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

March 26 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

March 27 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum

March 29 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

March 30 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

April 1 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

April 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Pacific Electric

Photo Credit: Tom Beard



Photo Credit: Tom Beard

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