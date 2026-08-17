Chasing Abbey To Release CYBER CELT Album Sept 18, U.S. Tour Starts Sept 25

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CYBER CELT is the genre-defying debut album from innovative Irish trio Chasing Abbey, set for release September 18. The album has been preceded with two singles, 'GREEDY PIGS,' released last month, and June's 'SEACHAIN.'

The electro-celtic group will head out on the CYBER CELT WORLD TOUR starting September 17 in Dublin and 18 in Belfast, before kicking off a 26-date run of the U.S., September 25 in Tucson. The band previously made their U.S. debut in Winter 2026 selling over 4,000 tickets, including three nights at the Brighton Music Hall in Boston, plus sold-out shows at the Mercury Lounge in New York and The Echoplex in Los Angeles.

About the experience, Chasing Abbey offered, 'It's really special touring the USA, the people we meet at the shows are some of the most genuine loving people we've ever encountered. They show us so much support and we can't wait to perform out there again. Our last tour was pretty much all sold out and this tour is heading in the same direction so we are very grateful and excited to give it our all this fall 🖤.'

CYBER CELT can be pre-ordered on LP, CD & limited edition colored vinyl at www.chasingabbey.ie.

From Tullamore in the heart of Ireland, the trio of multi-instrumentalists, producers and vocalists Ronan Bell, Jonathan Byrne and Ted Conway fuse traditional Celtic instrumentation with modern electronic production, and are influenced by peers such as Kneecap, Lankum and The Mary Wallopers, who use the beautiful ancient language of Gaeilge to deliver their lyrics with maximum weight. 'Kneecap reignited the flame, in a way.' Conway says. 'We feel it's our responsibility to use it to progress culture and tradition in the same way we've been doing through music.' He adds that, something he's noticed particularly on this album, is that it was easier to express themselves in Irish.

CYBER CELT is a coming together of past, present and future, in which Chasing Abbey reflect on the lessons they can glean from their ancestors – respect for nature and tradition – while also learning from their mistakes. They're also infusing their music with a strong political bent, melding themes of pride, defiance, heritage and tradition with messages against corruption, greed and colonialism.

'We have a moral code that we live by - you have to, in these times,' Conway explains. 'It's pretty crazy out there and you've got a lot of racism, a lot of hatred, bigotry, sexism, the whole fing shebang. It feels rampant at the moment. So everybody has a duty to try and stand against it, because we can't just let it go. This is the purpose of music, of being an artist.'

'GREEDY PIGS' stems from this philosophy, influenced by Conway's time working as a butcher with his uncles and grandfather. It's a song about people who are totally consumed by greed, blind to any sort of consequence or suffering of others. 'I noticed there was always one pig that bullied the rest and ate all the food, there was no satisfying his greed. He would eat and eat and eat, and become massive,' he recalls. 'But the thing about that was, he was fast-tracking himself to the slaughterhouse.'

'ÍORÓNTA', meanwhile, is a hair-raising song about the oppression of the Irish people, and the oppression still taking place around the world today. The Irish word for 'ironic', it points out how those who fight back against colonialism or genocide are routinely labelled 'terrorists', and the deep-rooted trauma of peoples who have had their rights, language, culture and history snatched away from them. 'We understand how these systems work and how the oppressors manipulate the narrative to make it seem like those they're oppressing are the criminals,' Conway says. 'So there's a solidarity between the Irish and others, like the people of Palestine, going through that today.'

CYBER CELT may be their debut album, but Chasing Abbey already have a worldwide fanbase, built from a decade of single and EP releases and their live show, which is as much a spiritual awakening as it is a concert performance. The trio mix soaring energy with a message of unity and social justice, driving home the feeling that this is more than just a show, this is a movement which Chasing Abbey are leading internationally. The trio are currently in Canada wrapping up a run of select summer North American shows. They will follow their autumn U.S. tour with a run of UK, EU and Australian dates to wrap up the year.

Tour Dates

08/20 – Halifax, NS @ Lighthouse Art Centre

08/21 – St. John's, NL @ JAG Soundhouse

09/17 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street [SOLD OUT]

09/18 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight [SOLD OUT]

09/25 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar [SOLD OUT]

09/27 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah [SOLD OUT]

09/29 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/03 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater [SOLD OUT]

10/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Warehouse on Broadway

10/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club [SOLD OUT]

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Falcon Bowl

10/10 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House [SOLD OUT]

10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/13 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

10/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

10/16 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/20 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/25 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

10/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/28 – Austin, TX @ Antone's

10/29 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/03 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

11/04 – London, UK @ Scala

11/06 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat

11/07 – Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles

11/08 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

11/10 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute Music Hall

11/11 – Leeds, UK @ Brundell Social Club

11/12 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 2

11/13 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy 2

11/15 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 The Warehouse

11/17 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy 2

11/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

11/20 – Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk

11/21 – Milan, IT @ Q-Club

12/10 – Melbourne, AU @ The Espy

12/11 – Brisbane, AU @ Crowbar

12/12 – Sydney, AU @ PADDO RSL

12/14 – Perth, AU @ Amplifier Bar

Tickets are available at chasingabbey.ie.

Tracklist

01. GORTA

02. TAL

03. ÍORÓNTA

04. MAR SIN

05. GREEDY PIGS

06. SEACHAIN

07. SCARTHA

08. CULCHIE

09. SEAN TÍR

10. Aris is Aris

11. SAOIRSE SAOIRSE

12. COLLANISED MINDS

13. RUD CRUA

Photo Credit: Fargos Photos



Photo Credit: Fargos Photos

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