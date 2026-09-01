KNEECAP to Play Bradford Live Dec. 11, 2026 on FENIAN World Tour

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The Kneecap FENIAN world tour will stop at Bradford Live on Friday 11 December 2026.

Kneecap return in 2026 to bend genre, language, and rules. There will be no backing down. No reticence. No cowardice. No retreat. The most talked about artists in the world are turning the page. A new chapter, new sounds, new manifestos.

The Belfast-Derry trio are back with a blistering album that revels in darkness while bursting through the void with illuminated revery. This is FENIAN.

Produced by Dan Carey (Fontaines D.C., Kae Tempest, Wet Leg), FENIAN upends expectations with an incredibly expansive sonic palate, traversing acid house, trip-hop, dubstep, and more, re-announcing Kneecap as utterly authentic and exceptionally creative artists of their generation.

Masters of rave and rap theatre, FENIAN represents Kneecap's most sophisticated exploration of language and sounds. What began in 2017 as a DIY project with rudimentary hip-hop beats, has grown into a global movement. With FENIAN, Kneecap reclaim their creative territory developing massively along their own singular trajectory while the headlines were blasting and festival sound systems were blaring.

Following their BAFTA and Sundance-award-winning self-titled biopic, their critically acclaimed debut album, Fine Art, a Coachella performance that changed the culture and saw Kneecap centred as artists at the fore of the Palestine solidarity movement, a breathtaking Glastonbury performance, and becoming the most talked about rap group on the planet - never-mind the protests, murals, court appearances, countless front pages, relentless global media coverage, and massive shows around the world - Kneecap have resolved to do what they do best: make incredible tunes that bring thousands upon thousands of fans together to tear the place up.

More darkness. More confrontation. More craic. More energy. More solidarity. More absolute bangers. And more fuel for the unrelenting engine that powers this unstoppable force. For their remarkable second album, Kneecap have come out fighting.

Throughout, the sirens and alarms ring, and the chorus's blast. Revolutionary and rebellious, confrontational and impossibly catchy, inescapably intelligent and brilliantly rendered, FENIAN doesn't just represent the next phase in Kneecap's trajectory but stands as a remarkable record that thrills as much as it surprises. The mayhem of their breakout year is a memory now. But Kneecap are neither dwelling on that nor merely persevering through it. In FENIAN they excel, reaching a new peak that is undeniable in its mastery.

Closing 2025 with two sold out nights in front of 24,000 Fenians at Dublin's huge 3Arena, and beginning the year with a tour of Japan, 2026 will see Kneecap play their biggest headline show to date at Crystal Palace Park in London, as well as multiple festival headline slots. Pressure makes diamonds, and FENIAN glistens with Kneecap's uncut gems.

Ticket Information

Priority Live members can access an exclusive venue pre-sale from 10am Wednesday 2 September. Priority Live membership is available at bradfordlive.co.uk.

General sale tickets will be available from 10am Friday 4 September at bradfordlive.co.uk.

About Bradford Live

Bradford Live – the beating heart of Bradford – is a world class 4,000 maximum capacity entertainment venue, located in the heart of Bradford city centre. The former Odeon Cinema was originally built in 1930s. Following its closure in 2000, the magnificent art deco building has now been fully restored with a £50m investment, bringing it back to its former glory as a major live music, entertainment, events, and conferencing hub for the city. The venue is operated by global live entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment.

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