Charly Reynolds to Release Acoustic Version of Her Debut Album 'Off The Record'

Rising country artist Charly Reynolds is reimagining her debut album Off the Record with a raw, stripped-down acoustic release, Off the Record (Live Acoustic). Beginning today, March 28, 2025, Reynolds will unveil one song every two weeks, culminating in the full album release in the fall of 2025.

The first release, the title track "Off the Record (Live Acoustic)," showcases Reynolds’ untouched vocals and organic instrumentation, featuring only acoustic guitar, cajón, and fiddle. Alongside the song, Reynolds has released a live performance video, capturing the intimate, storytelling essence that has resonated deeply with fans across all social media platforms. The video is available to watch.

“I wanted to do an acoustic version of the album because it brings it back closer to how a lot of these songs were written, with an acoustic guitar or bare tracks with a little bit of percussion. I love them acoustic just as much and thought it would be fun to share that with my fans!" Reynolds said of her upcoming release.

Produced by Zachary Manno, Off the Record (Live Acoustic) offers a fresh perspective on Reynolds’ debut project, allowing the emotion and depth of each song to shine through in its purest form.

Charly Reynolds is a rising star in country music, captivating audiences with her authentic storytelling and vibrant sound. At just 25 years old, the Florida native has quickly established herself as a formidable singer-songwriter, with her debut album Off the Record showcasing a blend of Nashville twang and Texas dance hall charm. Released on September 20, 2024, the album features four compelling singles: “Love You Long,” "Somebody In Love,” “People Think,” and “Visiting Hours,” each offering a glimpse into Charly’s relatable experiences and heartfelt lyrics.

Before her debut album, Charly made waves with her 2023 EP, Perfect Timing. The six-track collection featured standout songs like“She Ain’t Me,” whose music video has surpassed two million views, the introspective “One Day at a Time,” and the poignant ballad “Flowers.” The EP’s launch was celebrated with sold-out shows in both Nashville, TN, and Orlando, FL.

She has shared the stage and lineup with artists such as Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Parker McCollum, Sara Evans, Maddie and Tae, Walker Hayes, JoDee Messina, and more. Charly’s sound is enriched by influences from country legends like Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and Martina McBride. Her music resonates deeply with fans, offering a mix of lively anthems and heartfelt tracks that strike an emotional chord. Her rendition of “Neon Moon” made an impactful appearance in the Season 5 finale of FOX’s The Resident, further solidifying her presence in the industry. With plans for another headlining tour and more releases on the horizon, Charly Reynolds is an artist to watch, delivering a fresh sound and a genuine connection to her audience as she continues to carve out her niche in country music.

Photo Credit: Madelyn Hanson

