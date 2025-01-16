Charlotte Morris Captures the Essence of Unconditional Love in New Single 'As Is'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising folk singer-songwriter Charlotte Morris has unveiled “As Is,” the third single from her upcoming album Both Sides. This evocative track explores the beauty of loving someone as they are—flaws and all—while reminding listeners that imperfection is part of being human. With heartfelt lyrics and a raw, emotional delivery, Morris offers a moving yet lighthearted perspective on unconditional acceptance.

“As Is” expresses a longing for empathy and understanding in love, but it does so with a playful and relatable charm. Through her vivid storytelling, Charlotte Morris paints a picture of a love rooted in authenticity and vulnerability, pleading for acceptance. She sings, “If you take me as is, I can promise / My heart and my time / My soul and my mind / Just like this / If you love me as is.” In another verse, she humorously references a Diet Coke addiction, adding a quirky touch to a song that is both deeply personal and delightfully down-to-earth.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the song, Morris shares, “‘As Is’ is about embracing our flaws and finding someone who loves us just as we are. It’s not about the grand gestures; it’s about simple acts of compromise—the beauty in everyday gestures of love.” Co-written by Charlotte Morris and Jake Arthur and mixed by Bryce Roberts, “As Is” features masterful production and musicianship. The track’s instrumental contributions come from an impressive ensemble, including Wayne Killius on drums, Pat McGrath on acoustic and electric guitar, Dave Francis on bass, and Chris Nole on keys. Together, they craft a stripped-down roots soundscape—rich and emotive yet playful—that perfectly complements Morris’s soaring vocals.

Charlotte Morris, a Philadelphia native, discovered her love for music early, mastering multiple instruments and writing songs by age 12. Drawing inspiration from artists like Brandi Carlile and The Chicks, her style is earnest, purpose-driven, and full of personality. Morris’s career highlights include her debut EP To New York, With Love (2018), joining the folk concert tour Lonesome Traveler, a fully acoustic U.S. tour (2019), and her first full-length album, Songs For My Next Ex (2020).

After moving to Nashville, she released impactful singles like “Good Kind of Hurt” and her 2023 album, Wild Child, which earned international praise. In 2024, Charlotte embarked on a 30-city international tour, captivating audiences with her dynamic performances. Now back in Philadelphia, she’s preparing to release her next album, Both Sides, with songs already lauded by outlets like No Depression, Music Connection, and Music Mecca. With a knack for blending sincerity and levity, Morris continues to solidify her place as a rising artist.

Comments