Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul Share First Single in Four Years

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul have shared 'GOOGOO GAGA' – a restless, playful meditation on motherhood, out now via Because Music. The pair return after four years with the first release since their debut album, Topical Dancer – which was a critical triumph with co-signs from the likes of Pitchfork, The Guardian, Los Angeles Times, Paste Magazine, The Needle Drop, Flood Magazine, NME and more.

Listen to 'GOOGOO GAGA' here

Accompanied by a cinematic and artistic visual utilising a tableau vivant, 'GOOGOO GAGA' finds Adigéry giving voice to the relentless rhythms of caring for a young child: feeding and carrying, crying and sleeping, mess and repetition, guilt and uncertainty. Against Pupul's simmering electronic production (co-produced by the legendary Soulwax, David & Stephen Dewaele), the minutiae of early parenthood accumulate into something funny, fraught and deeply human.

At its heart, the song explores the largely invisible work of parenthood and motherhood, the endless small acts of care alongside the much larger questions that accompany them. How do you protect a child without allowing fear to dictate their life? How do you learn to be a parent while you are already parenting? And what happens to the idea that raising a child 'takes a village' when so much of that responsibility is still experienced alone?

Adigéry & Pupul elaborate on the new single: 'It takes a village, and yet you're doing it alone. This record was made as we both became parents: 'Googoo Gaga' is about feeling drained, the self-sacrifice, the overwhelm, yet embracing all of it.'

The single arrives with imagery that extends these questions of motherhood and care into a wider meditation on race, gender and their relationship to power. Directed by Lennert Madou, the visual reference at the centre of 'GOOGOO GAGA' is the Flemish folklore figure De Mammelokker, a legend embedded in the folklore of the duo's home city of Ghent and itself derived from the ancient Roman story of Roman Charity. In the tale, a prisoner condemned to starvation is kept alive when his daughter secretly breastfeeds him during her visits.

In the arresting visual, Adigéry and Pupul reimagine this tableau with a Black woman feeding an elderly white man, transforming an image of nurture into something more confrontational. In their interpretation, care is not synonymous with submission. The image instead asks who is expected to nourish whom, whose labour sustains existing structures of power and what happens when the person traditionally underestimated within that structure becomes the source of survival.

The image also speaks to the ways Black women's experiences can be diminished or disbelieved, including within maternal healthcare, where disparities in treatment and outcomes remain stark. Here, the nurturing body is neither passive nor peripheral. It occupies the centre of the frame, reclaiming care as an expression of agency and resilience.

On 'GOOGOO GAGA,' those enormous shifts are distilled into the repetitive, sometimes absurd details of everyday life with a baby. Domestic sounds and actions become their own vocabulary; the overwhelming and the mundane coexist. Time seems simultaneously precious and interminable.

It is this contradiction that gives 'GOOGOO GAGA' its charge: parenthood as joy without sentimentality, care without idealisation, and love existing alongside exhaustion, fear and doubt. In Adigéry & Pupul's hands, the smallest gestures become a way of asking much bigger questions about who cares, who is cared for, and the histories we carry while attempting to raise the next generation.

Photo Credit: Paul Kooiker



Photo Credit: Paul Kooiker

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 13 Hrs 06 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link