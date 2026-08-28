Angèle Releases New Single And Music Video “UNE SEULE VIE”

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Belgian pop singer-songwriter Angèle has released her new single and music video 'Une seule vie', available now via Angèle VL Records / Sony Music. The track is taken from her forthcoming album INSTINCT, out October 16, available for preorder since yesterday.

'Une seule vie' is a pop anthem of this new chapter and a genuine crossover moment. Built on the electronic foundations of INSTINCT, it brings the sound into something brighter made to work equally on a dancefloor and on daytime radio. Produced by Angèle and long-time collaborator Tristan Salvati, the track works as an urgent call. Written in the first person, it takes the shape of a stream of thought in which Angèle lays out her doubts and questions her relationship to the world, to truth and to illusion. Where 'Dis-Le' was about listening to your instinct and giving it a voice, 'Une seule vie' takes the next step: acting on it. The song never settles the question. It holds past, present and future together and stays in the hesitation, until what remains is the desire itself, to live.

The release arrives with a music video written and directed by Thomas Mailaender and produced by Partizan. A visual artist working between Marseille and Paris, known for his immersive installations and for a practice built around collected and found images, Mailaender directs his first music video here.

Filmed in the south of France and shot entirely on 16mm, the video is a crafted, faintly surreal piece of work in which memories and mental images physically break into Angèle's reality. Everything was made in front of the camera rather than generated afterwards, through stop motion, superimpositions, mirrors and printed images, and the making of it is left visible in the frame. One moment could not be staged: the total solar eclipse of August 12 in Europe was captured live, on film, as it happened.

On the film, Thomas Mailaender explains: 'We imagined the video as a succession of memories, visions and mental images that physically burst into Angèle's reality. […] Analogue thus becomes the natural language of the video: a fragile, imperfect material to talk about memory, nostalgia and time slipping away from us.'

Out October 16, INSTINCT is built around a return to instincts, to the part of yourself that exists before expectation, performance and external noise. Across the album, Angèle explores the tension between control and release, image and reality, and the different versions of ourselves that emerge when we stop trying to fit into a fixed identity.

Electronic at its core, the album uses chrome as a recurring visual and conceptual language: reflective, artificial and cold on the surface, but ultimately treated as a space for transformation and freedom.

The album preorder launched August 27, revealing the artwork, tracklist and full range of physical formats.

Instinct Tracklist

1. Instinct (intro)

2. Dis-le

3. Au revoir

4. Une seule vie

5. Trop (ft. Soulwax)

6. On verra

7. What You Want (ft. Justice)

8. Je compte

9. F4ck 4ever

10. Tout décider

11. Je sais

12. Love Triangle (ft. Caroline Polachek, SebastiAn)

13. NYC Blues

Over the past years, Angèle has established herself as one of the most influential European artists of her generation. With multiple certified releases, close to 4 billion streams globally, sold-out arena tours and a cultural footprint extending across music, fashion and film, she has built one of the most distinctive artistic identities in European pop.

Her international profile continues to expand through collaborations with Dua Lipa, Phoenix and Kavinsky, a performance at the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and major partnerships with global brands including Chanel, where she serves as Global Ambassador, and Adidas.

'Dis-Le' opened this chapter in June as a statement piece announcing the album, after 'What You Want' with Justice launched a new creative cycle earlier this year. The release generated significant international attention, supported by high-profile editorial and media moments including Zane Lowe, Genius, Trackstar, The Times and i-D, further cementing Angèle's growing presence beyond the Francophone world.

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