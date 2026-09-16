Charlie Reece Releases BUILT ON HER Music Video

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Red Clay Cartel's country-rock artist Charlie Reece has released the music video for his latest single, 'Built On Her,' featuring alternative rock-rap artist Skynny Rogers. Inspired by a chilling, long-circulating small-town rumor, the video is available to watch now on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

Directed and produced by the filmmaking duo Eric Fullerton and Darrell C. Hazelrig, 'Built On Her' unfolds as a dark, psychological Southern gothic thriller. The video follows a desperate man, played by Los Angeles-based actor Michael Wayne Foster, who is physically and psychologically imprisoned by a fatal secret. Years prior, he murdered his wife and buried her beneath an open field, later constructing a roadside store directly over her grave to conceal the crime. As land developers offer lucrative deals to purchase his failing business and buy the land, his paralyzing guilt and fear of exposure force him to refuse, trapping him in a prison of his own making.

The storyline cuts back and forth between the crime drama and a raw, high-energy live performance from Charlie Reece & The Platinum Dolls. The video also includes appearances from co-stars and influencers Scott Carman, Barbie Porter and Auburn Rachelle.

More than a simple murder mystery, 'Built On Her' serves as a powerful metaphor for the lives built on buried pain, hidden lies, and the consequences of those choices. By fusing country-rock intensity with Skynny Rogers' raw hip-hop energy, Reece has delivered a monumental, genre-defying collaboration that is already captivating audiences.

'Built On Her (feat. Skynny Rogers)' is out now on all major streaming platforms.

About Charlie Reece

Charlie Reece is bringing a fresh edge to country music by combining the heart of the genre with the grit and energy of rock and roll. Raised in rural Alabama, Reece grew up influenced by artists like Garth Brooks, George Strait, Guns N' Roses, and Mötley Crüe — shaping a Signature Sound built on country authenticity and rock-driven attitude.

After building a successful business career and launching the X5 Podcast, which earned coverage from outlets including Rolling Stone, TMZ, Entertainment Weekly, ET, Loudwire, and NME, Reece returned to his first passion: music. In 2025, he launched his music career alongside producer Jacob Bunton (Mick Mars, Billy Idol, Akon), releasing songs including 'Somewhere They'll Never Know,' 'Forged in Fire,' 'Long Haired Country Boy,' 'Beer Don't Lie,' and 'First Date.'

Reece's latest release, 'Built On Her (feat. Skinny Rogers)', marks the next chapter in his growing catalog of honest, cinematic storytelling. With distribution through Warner Music Group's ADA via Red Clay Cartel and a powerhouse live band, The Platinum Dolls, Reece continues carving out his own lane where country meets rock and roll.

Photo Credit: Dennys Ilic



Photo Credit: Dennys Ilic

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